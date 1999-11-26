Analysis, Design and Evaluation of Man-Machine Systems 1998

Automatic machines or smart robots are interconnected with distributed knowledge bases by nation- or world wide digital networks. They are supporting human life in various places, at the same time saving energy and resources. Technology and economic development are effecting rapid changes depending on the fields, regions and culture to the way people interact with the systems, while sometimes keeping, otherwise forsaking their own traditions. Man machine systems have to create new interaction styles between human and machine intelligence, support cooperation among different organizations and enhance situation understanding for the long and short term, or remote and local activities regarding performance, safety, security and satisfaction.

The seventh IFAC/IFIP/IFORS/IEA symposium on Analysis, Design and Evaluation of Man-Machine Systems was held in Kyoto on September 16-18, 1998. At the symposium, 99 papers were presented including four plenary papers among 131 submissions.

