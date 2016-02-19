Analysis, Design and Evaluation of Man-Machine Systems 1992
1st Edition
Selected Papers from the Fifth IFAC/IFIP/IFORS/IEA Symposium, The Hague, Netherlands, 9 - 11 June 1992
Section headings and selected papers: Plenary Papers: Teleoperation, telerobotics, and telepresence: a progress report, T. B. Sheridan. Human Performance Models. Human intervention in supervisory control, N. Moray & J. Lee. Knowledge Engineering and Expert Systems. Man-machine aspects of computer-aided interactive grasp planning, A. J. Kasinski. Task Allocation and Work Design. Robots, working conditions and job content: opportunities and hindrances for the improvement of the quality of working life, J. C. M. Mossink & M. H. H. Peeters. Manual Control I. Sensory substitution for force feedback in teleoperation, M. J. Massimino & T. B. Sheridan. Human Performance and Mental Load Models. Adaptation to unexpected variations of an inertial load in goal directed movements, R. Happee. Training Procedures. The design, implementation and evaluation of a novel training environment for control operators, N. V. Findler. Supervisory Control. Modeling and analysis of manned robotic systems, P. H. Wewerinke. Human-Machine Interfaces I. Alarm filtering vs. failure prediction: how best to reduce operator overload, P. F. Elzer et al. Decision Support Systems I. Manual Control II. Human Reliability. Modelling the human factor, J. A. Stoop. Human-Machine Interfaces II. Decision Support Systems II. Field evaluation of knowledge based systems: the medical system plexus, C. Van Daalen. Round Table Discussions. Author index. Keyword index.
Containing 4 plenary papers and 38 technical papers, this volume contributes to the literature on the important subject of man-machine systems. The many topics discussed include human performance skills, knowledge engineering and expert systems, training procedures, human performance and mental load models, and human-machine interfaces.
For engineers and designers involved in the development of man-machine systems.
