Analysis and Synthesis of Polynomial Discrete-Time Systems
1st Edition
An SOS Approach
Description
Analysis and Synthesis of Polynomial Discrete-time Systems: An SOS Approach addresses the analysis and design of polynomial discrete-time control systems. The book deals with the application of Sum of Squares techniques in solving specific control and filtering problems that can be useful to solve advanced control problems, both on the theoretical side and on the practical side. Two types of controllers, state feedback controller and output feedback controller, along with topics surrounding the nonlinear filter and the H-infinity performance criteria are explored. The book also proposes a solution to global stabilization of discrete-time systems.
Key Features
- Presents recent developments of the Sum of Squares approach in control of Polynomial Discrete-time Systems
- Includes numerical and practical examples to illustrate how design methodologies can be applied
- Provides a methodology for robust output controller design with an H-infinity performance index for polynomial discrete-time systems
- Offers tools for the analysis and design of control processes where the process can be represented in polynomial form
- Uses the Sum of Squares method for solving controller and filter design problems
- Provides MATLAB® code and simulation files of all illustrated example
Readership
Researchers working in the fields of Control Theories. Electrical and Electronic engineers. Engineers that have to consider a control application as part of their projects. Process Control engineers
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Robust nonlinear control for polynomial discrete-time systems
3. Robust nonlinearH∞ state feedback control for polynomial discrete-time systems
4. Robust nonlinear filtering for polynomial discrete-time systems
5. Robust nonlinear H∞ filtering for polynomial discrete-time systems
6. Robust nonlinearH∞ output feedback control for polynomial discrete-time systems
7. Global stabilization of fuzzy polynomial discrete-time nonlinear systems
8. Global H∞ control of fuzzy polynomial discrete-time nonlinear systems
9. Conclusion
Appendix A - Mathematical
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 8th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081019023
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081019016
About the Author
Mohd Shakir Md Saat
Mohd Shakir Md Saat is an Associate Professor and Deputy Dean (Academic) with the Faculty of Electronic and Computer Engineering at the Teknikal Malaysia Melaka, Malaysia. He was born in Kedah, Malaysia in 1981. He obtained his bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Master in Electrical Engineering from the same university in 2002 and 2006, respectively. Furthermore, he obtained his PhD in Electrical Engineering from The University of Auckland in the field of nonlinear control theory in 2013. He started his career as a lecturer at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia, Melaka in 2004 and he is now a senior lecturer and Deputy Dean (Academic), Faculty of Electronic and Computer Engineering at the same university. His research interest is on nonlinear systems control theory and wireless power transfer technologies. He has published many journal papers and mostly in high quality journals such as Journal of the Franklin Institute, International Journal of Robust and Nonlinear Control, IET Control and etc. And more than 30 conference papers have also been published and most of them are in the framework of nonlinear control theory and wireless power transfer technologies. He has been appointed as a reviewer for IEEE Transaction journals, International journal of system sciences, journal of the Franklin Institute, International Journal of Robust and Nonlinear Control, Circuit, systems and signal processing and many more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Deputy Dean (Academic), Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka, Malaysia
Sing Kiong Nguang
Sing Kiong Nguang is a professor with the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand. He received the B.E. (with first class honors) and the Ph.D. degree from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Newcastle, Callaghan, Australia, in 1992 and 1995, respectively. He has published over 300 refereed journal and conference papers on nonlinear control design, nonlinear control systems, nonlinear time delay systems, nonlinear sampled-data systems, networked control systems, biomedical systems modelling, fuzzy modeling and control, biological systems modelling and control, and food and bio-product processing. He has/had served on the editorial board of a number of international journals. He is the Chief-Editor of the International Journal of Sensors, Wireless Communications and Control.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand
Alireza Nasiri
Alireza Nasiri holds a PhD degree from the University of Auckland, New Zealand. He is currently Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Hormozgan University and vice president of Hormozgan Science and Technology Park, Iran. He received his B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Tehran and Iran University of Science and Technology, respectively. His research interests are nonlinear control, fuzzy control, H∞ control, active noise control and fault tolerant control.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Hormozgan University, Bandar Abbas, Iran