Analysis and Synthesis of Polynomial Discrete-Time Systems

Mohd Shakir Md Saat is an Associate Professor and Deputy Dean (Academic) with the Faculty of Electronic and Computer Engineering at the Teknikal Malaysia Melaka, Malaysia. He was born in Kedah, Malaysia in 1981. He obtained his bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Master in Electrical Engineering from the same university in 2002 and 2006, respectively. Furthermore, he obtained his PhD in Electrical Engineering from The University of Auckland in the field of nonlinear control theory in 2013. He started his career as a lecturer at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia, Melaka in 2004 and he is now a senior lecturer and Deputy Dean (Academic), Faculty of Electronic and Computer Engineering at the same university. His research interest is on nonlinear systems control theory and wireless power transfer technologies. He has published many journal papers and mostly in high quality journals such as Journal of the Franklin Institute, International Journal of Robust and Nonlinear Control, IET Control and etc. And more than 30 conference papers have also been published and most of them are in the framework of nonlinear control theory and wireless power transfer technologies. He has been appointed as a reviewer for IEEE Transaction journals, International journal of system sciences, journal of the Franklin Institute, International Journal of Robust and Nonlinear Control, Circuit, systems and signal processing and many more.