Analysis and Design Principles of MEMS Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444516169, 9780080455624

Analysis and Design Principles of MEMS Devices

1st Edition

Authors: Minhang Bao
eBook ISBN: 9780080455624
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444516169
Paperback ISBN: 9781493302314
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th April 2005
Page Count: 328
Description

Sensors and actuators are now part of our everyday life and appear in many appliances, such as cars, vending machines and washing machines. MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) are micro systems consisting of micro mechanical sensors, actuators and micro electronic circuits. A variety of MEMS devices have been developed and many mass produced, but the information on these is widely dispersed in the literature. This book presents the analysis and design principles of MEMS devices. The information is comprehensive, focusing on microdynamics, such as the mechanics of beam and diaphragm structures, air damping and its effect on the motion of mechanical structures. Using practical examples, the author examines problems associated with analysis and design, and solutions are included at the back of the book. The ideal advanced level textbook for graduates, Analysis and Design Principles of MEMS Devices is a suitable source of reference for researchers and engineers in the field.

Key Features

  • Presents the analysis and design principles of MEMS devices more systematically than ever before.

  • Includes the theories essential for the analysis and design of MEMS includes the dynamics of micro mechanical structures

  • A problem section is included at the end of each chapter with answers provided at the end of the book.

Readership

Graduate students, researchers and engineers developing new MEMS devices

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction to MEMS devices
1.1. Piezoresistive pressure sensor
1.2. Piezoresistive Accelerometer

1.3. Capacitive Pressure Sensor, Accelerometer and Microphone
1.4. Resonant Sensor and Vibratory Gyroscope
1.5. Micro Mechanical Electric and Optical Switches
1.6. Micro Mechanical Motors
1.7. Micro Electro Mechanical Systems
1.8. Analysis and Design of MEMS Devices

Chapter 2. Basic Mechanics of Beam and Diaphragm Structures
2.1. Stress and Strain

2.2. Stress and Strain of Beam Structures

2.3. Vibration Frequency by Energy Methods
2.4. Vibration Modes and the Buckling of a Beam
2.5. Damped and forced vibration
2.6. Basic Mechanics of Diaphragms
2.7. Problems

Chapter 3. Air Damping

3.1. Drag Effect of a Fluid

3.2. Squeeze-film Air Damping
3.3. Damping of Perforated Thick Plates

3.4. Slide-film Air Damping
3.5. Damping in Rarefied Air
3.6. Problems

Chapter 4. Electrostatic Actuation
4.1. Electrostatic Forces

4.2. Electrostatic Driving of Mechanical Actuator
4.3. Step and Alternative Driving
4.4. Problems

Chapter 5. Capacitive Sensing and Effects of Electrical Excitation
5.1. Capacitive Sensing Schemes
5.2. Effects of Electrical Excitation-Static Signal
5.3. Effects of Electrical Excitation-Step Signal
5.4. Effects of Electrical Excitation-Pulse Signal
5.5. Problems

Chapter 6. Piezoresistive Sensing
6.1. Piezoresistive Effect of Silicon
6.2. Coordinate Transformation of Second Rank Tensors
6.3.Coordinate Transformation of Piezoresistive Coefficient
6.4. Piezoresistive Sensing Elements
6.5. Polysilicon Piezoresistive Sensing Elements
6.6. Analyzing Piezoresistive Bridge
6.7. Problems

About the Author

Minhang Bao

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Microelectronics, Fudan University, Shanghai, CHINA

