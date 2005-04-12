Analysis and Design Principles of MEMS Devices
1st Edition
Description
Sensors and actuators are now part of our everyday life and appear in many appliances, such as cars, vending machines and washing machines. MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) are micro systems consisting of micro mechanical sensors, actuators and micro electronic circuits. A variety of MEMS devices have been developed and many mass produced, but the information on these is widely dispersed in the literature. This book presents the analysis and design principles of MEMS devices. The information is comprehensive, focusing on microdynamics, such as the mechanics of beam and diaphragm structures, air damping and its effect on the motion of mechanical structures. Using practical examples, the author examines problems associated with analysis and design, and solutions are included at the back of the book. The ideal advanced level textbook for graduates, Analysis and Design Principles of MEMS Devices is a suitable source of reference for researchers and engineers in the field.
Key Features
Presents the analysis and design principles of MEMS devices more systematically than ever before.
Includes the theories essential for the analysis and design of MEMS includes the dynamics of micro mechanical structures
A problem section is included at the end of each chapter with answers provided at the end of the book.
Readership
Graduate students, researchers and engineers developing new MEMS devices
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction to MEMS devices
1.1. Piezoresistive pressure sensor
1.2. Piezoresistive Accelerometer
1.3. Capacitive Pressure Sensor, Accelerometer and Microphone
1.4. Resonant Sensor and Vibratory Gyroscope
1.5. Micro Mechanical Electric and Optical Switches
1.6. Micro Mechanical Motors
1.7. Micro Electro Mechanical Systems
1.8. Analysis and Design of MEMS Devices
Chapter 2. Basic Mechanics of Beam and Diaphragm Structures
2.1. Stress and Strain
2.2. Stress and Strain of Beam Structures
2.3. Vibration Frequency by Energy Methods
2.4. Vibration Modes and the Buckling of a Beam
2.5. Damped and forced vibration
2.6. Basic Mechanics of Diaphragms
2.7. Problems
Chapter 3. Air Damping
3.1. Drag Effect of a Fluid
3.2. Squeeze-film Air Damping
3.3. Damping of Perforated Thick Plates
3.4. Slide-film Air Damping
3.5. Damping in Rarefied Air
3.6. Problems
Chapter 4. Electrostatic Actuation
4.1. Electrostatic Forces
4.2. Electrostatic Driving of Mechanical Actuator
4.3. Step and Alternative Driving
4.4. Problems
Chapter 5. Capacitive Sensing and Effects of Electrical Excitation
5.1. Capacitive Sensing Schemes
5.2. Effects of Electrical Excitation-Static Signal
5.3. Effects of Electrical Excitation-Step Signal
5.4. Effects of Electrical Excitation-Pulse Signal
5.5. Problems
Chapter 6. Piezoresistive Sensing
6.1. Piezoresistive Effect of Silicon
6.2. Coordinate Transformation of Second Rank Tensors
6.3.Coordinate Transformation of Piezoresistive Coefficient
6.4. Piezoresistive Sensing Elements
6.5. Polysilicon Piezoresistive Sensing Elements
6.6. Analyzing Piezoresistive Bridge
6.7. Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 12th April 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080455624
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444516169
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493302314
About the Author
Minhang Bao
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Microelectronics, Fudan University, Shanghai, CHINA