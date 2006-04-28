Analysis and Design of Plated Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855739673, 9781845690960

Analysis and Design of Plated Structures

1st Edition

Stability

Editors: N E Shanmugam C M Wang
eBook ISBN: 9781845690960
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855739673
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 28th April 2006
Page Count: 508
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
212.00
148.40
148.40
148.40
169.60
148.40
148.40
169.60
230.00
161.00
161.00
161.00
184.00
161.00
161.00
184.00
305.00
228.75
213.50
228.75
244.00
228.75
228.75
244.00
311.82
233.87
218.27
233.87
249.46
233.87
233.87
249.46
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
300.00
225.00
210.00
225.00
240.00
225.00
225.00
240.00
230.00
161.00
161.00
161.00
184.00
161.00
161.00
184.00
185.00
129.50
129.50
129.50
148.00
129.50
129.50
148.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Lateral buckling of tapered steel members; Buckling of plates with variable inplane forces; Finite element formulation for plate stability analysis; Mesh-free methods for buckling analysis of stiffened and corrugated plates; Plastic buckling of plates; Mechanical and thermal buckling of ceramic-metal plates; Thermal buckling and postbuckling of laminated plates; Local and interaction buckling in composite columns; Buckling and postbuckling of stiffened composite structures; Analysing the strength and ductility of plated structures; Concrete-filled steel box columns; Analysis of corrugated web plates in bridge structures; Interaction of curvature on the stability and design of curved plate girders; Buckling failure of structures consisting of curved plates; Local buckling and postbuckling analysis of light gauge steel members.

Description

Steel and other types of plated structures are used in a variety of applications from aircrafts to ships and offshore platforms to bridges, power plants and cranes. A key issue in the use of these structures is their stability behaviour under compressive stress. Analysis and design of plated structures reviews the wealth of research in this important area and its implications for design, safety and maintenance.

The book considers the various types of buckling that plated structures are likely to encounter. Chapters also review buckling in a range of materials from steel to differing types of composite. The book also discusses the behaviour of differing types of components used in steel-plated structures. These components include steel beams and columns as well as curved, stiffened, corrugated, laminated and other types of plate design.

With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Analysis and design of plated structures is a useful standard reference for civil engineers involved in the design of plated structures.

Key Features

  • Discusses the behaviour of steel and other plated structures when under stress
  • Extensive coverage of the key research in this important area
  • Compiled by an international team of distinguished contributors

Readership

Civil engineers involved in the design of plated structures

Details

No. of pages:
508
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845690960
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855739673

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

N E Shanmugam Editor

N. E. Shanmugam is Professor of Civil Engineering at Universiti Kebangsaan, Malaysia. N. E. Shanmugam has published widely in the area of plated structures.

Affiliations and Expertise

Universiti Kebangsaan, Malaysia

C M Wang Editor

C. M. Wang is Professor of Engineeering Science and Civil Engineering at the National University of Singapore.

Affiliations and Expertise

National University of Singapore, Singapore

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.