Analysis and Design of Plated Structures
1st Edition
Stability
Table of Contents
Lateral buckling of tapered steel members; Buckling of plates with variable inplane forces; Finite element formulation for plate stability analysis; Mesh-free methods for buckling analysis of stiffened and corrugated plates; Plastic buckling of plates; Mechanical and thermal buckling of ceramic-metal plates; Thermal buckling and postbuckling of laminated plates; Local and interaction buckling in composite columns; Buckling and postbuckling of stiffened composite structures; Analysing the strength and ductility of plated structures; Concrete-filled steel box columns; Analysis of corrugated web plates in bridge structures; Interaction of curvature on the stability and design of curved plate girders; Buckling failure of structures consisting of curved plates; Local buckling and postbuckling analysis of light gauge steel members.
Description
Steel and other types of plated structures are used in a variety of applications from aircrafts to ships and offshore platforms to bridges, power plants and cranes. A key issue in the use of these structures is their stability behaviour under compressive stress. Analysis and design of plated structures reviews the wealth of research in this important area and its implications for design, safety and maintenance.
The book considers the various types of buckling that plated structures are likely to encounter. Chapters also review buckling in a range of materials from steel to differing types of composite. The book also discusses the behaviour of differing types of components used in steel-plated structures. These components include steel beams and columns as well as curved, stiffened, corrugated, laminated and other types of plate design.
With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Analysis and design of plated structures is a useful standard reference for civil engineers involved in the design of plated structures.
Key Features
- Discusses the behaviour of steel and other plated structures when under stress
- Extensive coverage of the key research in this important area
- Compiled by an international team of distinguished contributors
Readership
Civil engineers involved in the design of plated structures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 28th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845690960
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855739673
About the Editors
N E Shanmugam Editor
N. E. Shanmugam is Professor of Civil Engineering at Universiti Kebangsaan, Malaysia. N. E. Shanmugam has published widely in the area of plated structures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universiti Kebangsaan, Malaysia
C M Wang Editor
C. M. Wang is Professor of Engineeering Science and Civil Engineering at the National University of Singapore.
Affiliations and Expertise
National University of Singapore, Singapore