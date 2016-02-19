Analysis and Design of Algorithms for Combinatorial Problems, Volume 25
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Strongly Equivalent Directed Hypergraphs (G. Ausiello, A. D'Atri and D. Sacca). A Local-Ratio Theorem for Approximating the Weighted Vertex Cover Problem (R. Bar-Yehuda and S. Even). Dynamic Programming Parallel Procedures for SIMD Architectures (P. Bertolazzi). Simulations Among Classes of Random Access Machines and Equivalence Among Numbers Succinctly Represented (A. Bertoni, G. Mauri and N. Sabadini). A Realistic Approach to VLSI Relational Data-Base Processing (M.A. Bonucelli et al.). On Counting BECS (R. Casas, J. Díaz and M. Vergés). Rigid Extensions of Graph Maps (I.S. Filotti). Algebraic Methods for Trie Statistics (Ph. Flajolet, M. Regnier and D. Sotteau). Easy Solutions for the K-Center Problem or the Dominating Set Problem on Random Graphs (D.S. Hochbaum). Network Design with Multiple Demand: A New Approach (M. Lucertini and G. Paletta). How to Find Long Paths Efficiently (B. Monien). Compact Channel Routing of Multiterminal Nets (M. Sarrafzadeh and F.P. Preparata). Consistency of Quadratic Boolean Equations and the König-Egerváry Property for Graphs (B. Simeone). On Some Relationships Between Combinatorics and Probabilistic Analysis (M. Talamo, A. Marchetti-Spaccamela and M. Protasi). A Threshold for Multiple Edge Coverings in Random Hypergraphs (C. Vercellis).
Description
Combinatorial problems have been from the very beginning part of the history of mathematics. By the Sixties, the main classes of combinatorial problems had been defined. During that decade, a great number of research contributions in graph theory had been produced, which laid the foundations for most of the research in graph optimization in the following years. During the Seventies, a large number of special purpose models were developed.
The impressive growth of this field since has been strongly determined by the demand of applications and influenced by the technological increases in computing power and the availability of data and software. The availability of such basic tools has led to the feasibility of the exact or well approximate solution of large scale realistic combinatorial optimization problems and has created a number of new combinatorial problems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1985
- Published:
- 1st May 1985
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080872209