Analog Electronics
2nd Edition
Description
Analog Electronics is a vital book for all electronics designers to have to hand - it will answer nagging questions about core analog theory and design principles as well as offering practical design ideas.
The second edition of this popular text has been enhanced with concise design implementations, with many of the circuits taken from Ian Hickman's magazine articles.
Although not a traditional textbook, Analog Electronics is also an ideal course text for students at HNC/HND and degree level. The contents have been carefully matched to provide full coverage of the appropriate units in the new BTEC Higher National Engineering scheme from Edexcel.
Ian Hickman is looked to by thousands of circuit designers for his innovative design ideas and clear explanations of the fundamentals of analog circuit design. This book is a distillation of Hickman's design insights, introducing all the main areas of analog electronics.
Key Features
- The professional text for analog electronics
- Includes numerous practical circuit ideas
Readership
Students at HND level and above, Circuit design professionals, Advanced hobbyists
Table of Contents
Passive components
Passive circuits
Active components
Audio frequency signals and reproduction
Passive signal processing and signal transmission, Active signal processing in the frequency domain
Active signal processing in the time domain
Radio frequency circuits
Signal sources
Power supplies
Tricks of the trade
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1999
- Published:
- 10th June 1999
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493862
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750644167
About the Author
Ian Hickman
Affiliations and Expertise
Electronics author and freelance journalist