Analog Electronics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750644167, 9780080493862

Analog Electronics

2nd Edition

Authors: Ian Hickman
eBook ISBN: 9780080493862
Paperback ISBN: 9780750644167
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 10th June 1999
Page Count: 304
Description

Analog Electronics is a vital book for all electronics designers to have to hand - it will answer nagging questions about core analog theory and design principles as well as offering practical design ideas.

The second edition of this popular text has been enhanced with concise design implementations, with many of the circuits taken from Ian Hickman's magazine articles.

Although not a traditional textbook, Analog Electronics is also an ideal course text for students at HNC/HND and degree level. The contents have been carefully matched to provide full coverage of the appropriate units in the new BTEC Higher National Engineering scheme from Edexcel.

Ian Hickman is looked to by thousands of circuit designers for his innovative design ideas and clear explanations of the fundamentals of analog circuit design. This book is a distillation of Hickman's design insights, introducing all the main areas of analog electronics.

Key Features

  • The professional text for analog electronics
  • Includes numerous practical circuit ideas

Readership

Students at HND level and above, Circuit design professionals, Advanced hobbyists

Table of Contents

Passive components
Passive circuits
Active components
Audio frequency signals and reproduction
Passive signal processing and signal transmission, Active signal processing in the frequency domain
Active signal processing in the time domain
Radio frequency circuits
Signal sources
Power supplies
Tricks of the trade

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080493862
Paperback ISBN:
9780750644167

About the Author

Ian Hickman

Affiliations and Expertise

Electronics author and freelance journalist

Ratings and Reviews

