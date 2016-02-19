Analog Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780434907236, 9781483162287

Analog Electronics

1st Edition

Analog Circuitry Explained

Authors: Ian Hickman
eBook ISBN: 9781483162287
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 342
Description

Analog Electronics is an 11-chapter text that covers the significant advances in several aspects of analog electronics, with emphasis on how analog circuits work.

The opening chapters consider the passive and active components of analog circuits. The succeeding chapters deal with the amplification of audio-frequency electrical signals and their transformation into sound waves, as well as the passive signal processing and transmission. The discussion then shifts to the active signal processing in frequency and time domain. Other chapters examine the mechanism of radio-frequency circuits, signal sources, and power supplies. The closing chapter tackles the commercial and professional application of electronics.

This book will prove useful to engineers, technicians, and students.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Passive Components

Resistors

Capacitors

Inductors and Transformers

2 Passive Circuits

CR and LR Circuits

Time Domain and Frequency Domain Analysis

Frequency Analysis: Pole-Zero Diagrams

Resonant Circuits

3 Active Components

Valves

Semiconductor Diodes

Bipolar Transistors

Field Effect Transistors

Thyristors

Operational Amplifiers

Comparators

4 Audio-Frequency Signals and Reproduction

Audio Amplifiers

Distortion

Negative Feedback

Loudspeakers

Signal Sources

5 Passive Signal Processing and Signal Transmission

Transmission Line Communication and Attenuation

Resistive Line Sections: Pads

Reactive Line Sections: Delay Lines

Filters

6 Active Signal Processing in the Frequency Domain

First-Order Active Circuits

Higher-Order Active Circuits

State Variable Filters

Further High-Order Filter Design

7 Active Signal Processing in the Time Domain

Amplifiers and Multipliers

Converters

Further Applications of Analog Processing

Pulse Modulation

8 Radio-Frequency Circuits

Modulation of Radio Waves

Low-Power RF Amplifiers

Stability

Linearity

Noise and Dynamic Range

Impedances and Gain

Mixers

Demodulators

Oscillators

9 Signal Sources

Voltage References

Non-Sinusoidal Waveform Generators

Sine Wave Generators

Voltage-Controlled Oscillators and Phase Detectors

Noise Generators

10 Power Supplies

Batteries

Rectifiers

Mains Transformers

Linear Stabilized Supplies

Inverters and Frequency Converters

DC Converters

High-Frequency Switching Supplies

Non-Isolated Low-Voltage Supplies

11 Tricks of the Trade

Extremums and Normalizing

FDNRs and Filter Design

Synthetic Inductors

Component Tolerances

Power Supplies

Amplifiers

Decoupling and Characteristic Separation

Audio Oscillators and Signal Processing

Conclusion

Appendix 1 Resistors

Appendix 2 Universal Resonance Curve for Series Resonant Circuit

Appendix 3 Normalized Values

Appendix 4 Network Performance: Summary Diagrams

Appendix 5 Scattering Parameters

Appendix 6 Battery Equivalents and Battery Performance Data

Appendix 7 Comparative Gauges for Copper Winding Wires

Index

Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483162287

About the Author

Ian Hickman

Affiliations and Expertise

Electronics author and freelance journalist

