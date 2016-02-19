Analog Electronics is an 11-chapter text that covers the significant advances in several aspects of analog electronics, with emphasis on how analog circuits work.

The opening chapters consider the passive and active components of analog circuits. The succeeding chapters deal with the amplification of audio-frequency electrical signals and their transformation into sound waves, as well as the passive signal processing and transmission. The discussion then shifts to the active signal processing in frequency and time domain. Other chapters examine the mechanism of radio-frequency circuits, signal sources, and power supplies. The closing chapter tackles the commercial and professional application of electronics.

This book will prove useful to engineers, technicians, and students.