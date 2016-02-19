Analog Electronics
1st Edition
Analog Circuitry Explained
Description
Analog Electronics is an 11-chapter text that covers the significant advances in several aspects of analog electronics, with emphasis on how analog circuits work.
The opening chapters consider the passive and active components of analog circuits. The succeeding chapters deal with the amplification of audio-frequency electrical signals and their transformation into sound waves, as well as the passive signal processing and transmission. The discussion then shifts to the active signal processing in frequency and time domain. Other chapters examine the mechanism of radio-frequency circuits, signal sources, and power supplies. The closing chapter tackles the commercial and professional application of electronics.
This book will prove useful to engineers, technicians, and students.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Passive Components
Resistors
Capacitors
Inductors and Transformers
2 Passive Circuits
CR and LR Circuits
Time Domain and Frequency Domain Analysis
Frequency Analysis: Pole-Zero Diagrams
Resonant Circuits
3 Active Components
Valves
Semiconductor Diodes
Bipolar Transistors
Field Effect Transistors
Thyristors
Operational Amplifiers
Comparators
4 Audio-Frequency Signals and Reproduction
Audio Amplifiers
Distortion
Negative Feedback
Loudspeakers
Signal Sources
5 Passive Signal Processing and Signal Transmission
Transmission Line Communication and Attenuation
Resistive Line Sections: Pads
Reactive Line Sections: Delay Lines
Filters
6 Active Signal Processing in the Frequency Domain
First-Order Active Circuits
Higher-Order Active Circuits
State Variable Filters
Further High-Order Filter Design
7 Active Signal Processing in the Time Domain
Amplifiers and Multipliers
Converters
Further Applications of Analog Processing
Pulse Modulation
8 Radio-Frequency Circuits
Modulation of Radio Waves
Low-Power RF Amplifiers
Stability
Linearity
Noise and Dynamic Range
Impedances and Gain
Mixers
Demodulators
Oscillators
9 Signal Sources
Voltage References
Non-Sinusoidal Waveform Generators
Sine Wave Generators
Voltage-Controlled Oscillators and Phase Detectors
Noise Generators
10 Power Supplies
Batteries
Rectifiers
Mains Transformers
Linear Stabilized Supplies
Inverters and Frequency Converters
DC Converters
High-Frequency Switching Supplies
Non-Isolated Low-Voltage Supplies
11 Tricks of the Trade
Extremums and Normalizing
FDNRs and Filter Design
Synthetic Inductors
Component Tolerances
Power Supplies
Amplifiers
Decoupling and Characteristic Separation
Audio Oscillators and Signal Processing
Conclusion
Appendix 1 Resistors
Appendix 2 Universal Resonance Curve for Series Resonant Circuit
Appendix 3 Normalized Values
Appendix 4 Network Performance: Summary Diagrams
Appendix 5 Scattering Parameters
Appendix 6 Battery Equivalents and Battery Performance Data
Appendix 7 Comparative Gauges for Copper Winding Wires
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1990
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162287
About the Author
Ian Hickman
Affiliations and Expertise
Electronics author and freelance journalist