Analog Circuits Cookbook
2nd Edition
Description
Analog Circuits Cookbook is a collection of tried and tested recipes form the masterchef of analog and RF design. Based on articles from Electronics World, this book provides a diet of high quality design techniques and applications, and proven ciruit designs, all concerned with the analog, RF and interface fields of electronics. Ian Hickman uses illustrations and examples rather than tough mathematical theory to present a wealth of ideas and tips based on his own workbench experience.
This second edition includes 10 of Hickman's latest articles, alongside 20 of his most popular classics. The new material includes articles on power supplies, filters using negative resistance, phase noise and video surveillance systems.
Key Features
- Essential reading for all circuit design professionals and advanced hobbyists
- Contains 10 of Ian Hickman's latest articles, alongside 20 of his most popular classics
Readership
Circuit design professionals and hobbyists; Students at HND level and above
Table of Contents
Passive components
Passive circuits
Active components
Audio frequency signals and reproduction
Passive signal processing and signal transmission
Active signal processing in the frequency domain
Active signal processing in the time domain
Radio frequency circuits
Signal sources
Power supplies
Tricks of the trade
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1999
- Published:
- 16th April 1999
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080499086
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750642347
About the Author
Ian Hickman
Affiliations and Expertise
Electronics author and freelance journalist