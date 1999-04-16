Analog Circuits Cookbook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750642347, 9780080499086

Analog Circuits Cookbook

2nd Edition

Authors: Ian Hickman
eBook ISBN: 9780080499086
Paperback ISBN: 9780750642347
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 16th April 1999
Page Count: 336
Description

Analog Circuits Cookbook is a collection of tried and tested recipes form the masterchef of analog and RF design. Based on articles from Electronics World, this book provides a diet of high quality design techniques and applications, and proven ciruit designs, all concerned with the analog, RF and interface fields of electronics. Ian Hickman uses illustrations and examples rather than tough mathematical theory to present a wealth of ideas and tips based on his own workbench experience.

This second edition includes 10 of Hickman's latest articles, alongside 20 of his most popular classics. The new material includes articles on power supplies, filters using negative resistance, phase noise and video surveillance systems.

Key Features

  • Essential reading for all circuit design professionals and advanced hobbyists
  • Contains 10 of Ian Hickman's latest articles, alongside 20 of his most popular classics

Readership

Circuit design professionals and hobbyists; Students at HND level and above

Table of Contents

Passive components
Passive circuits
Active components
Audio frequency signals and reproduction
Passive signal processing and signal transmission
Active signal processing in the frequency domain
Active signal processing in the time domain
Radio frequency circuits
Signal sources
Power supplies
Tricks of the trade

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080499086
Paperback ISBN:
9780750642347

About the Author

Ian Hickman

Affiliations and Expertise

Electronics author and freelance journalist

