Analog Circuit Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750696401, 9780080499079

Analog Circuit Design

1st Edition

Art, Science and Personalities

Editors: Jim Williams
eBook ISBN: 9780080499079
Paperback ISBN: 9780750696401
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
6600.00
5610.00
83.64
71.09
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction; What is analog design?; The making of an analog engineer; Intuitions and insights; Techniques, tips and applications.

Description

This book is far more than just another tutorial or reference guide - it's a tour through the world of analog design, combining theory and applications with the philosophies behind the design process. Readers will learn how leading analog circuit designers approach problems and how they think about solutions to those problems. They'll also learn about the `analog way' - a broad, flexible method of thinking about analog design tasks.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive and useful guide to analog theory and applications
  • Covers visualizing the operation of analog circuits
  • Looks at how to rapidly determine workable approximations of analog circuit parameters

Readership

MARKET: Electronics engineers, technicians & students seeking to do analog work

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080499079
Paperback ISBN:
9780750696401

Reviews

`If you do any analog circuits design, buy this book! The well-indexed volume contains much useful information' EDN Magazine * `This excellent book (contains) twenty four of the best known names in analogue design (and) represents a source of wisdom rather than a traditional reference book. The lighthearted short story format of the book makes it very readable.' New Electronics Magazine 'The book provides a wealth of practical working circuits together with anecdotes from each author's experience.' - Electronics (The Maplin Magazine), May 1996

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Jim Williams Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Linear Technology Corp

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.