Analog Circuit Design
1st Edition
Art, Science and Personalities
Introduction; What is analog design?; The making of an analog engineer; Intuitions and insights; Techniques, tips and applications.
This book is far more than just another tutorial or reference guide - it's a tour through the world of analog design, combining theory and applications with the philosophies behind the design process. Readers will learn how leading analog circuit designers approach problems and how they think about solutions to those problems. They'll also learn about the `analog way' - a broad, flexible method of thinking about analog design tasks.
- A comprehensive and useful guide to analog theory and applications
- Covers visualizing the operation of analog circuits
- Looks at how to rapidly determine workable approximations of analog circuit parameters
MARKET: Electronics engineers, technicians & students seeking to do analog work
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1991
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080499079
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750696401
`If you do any analog circuits design, buy this book! The well-indexed volume contains much useful information' EDN Magazine * `This excellent book (contains) twenty four of the best known names in analogue design (and) represents a source of wisdom rather than a traditional reference book. The lighthearted short story format of the book makes it very readable.' New Electronics Magazine 'The book provides a wealth of practical working circuits together with anecdotes from each author's experience.' - Electronics (The Maplin Magazine), May 1996
Jim Williams Editor
Linear Technology Corp