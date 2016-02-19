Analog and Hybrid Computing
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Electrical Engineering Division
Description
Analog and Hybrid Computing focuses on the operations of analog and hybrid computers. The book first outlines the history of computing devices that influenced the creation of analog and digital computers. The types of problems to be solved on computers, computing systems, and digital computers are discussed. The text looks at the theory and operation of electronic analog computers, including linear and non-linear computing units and use of analog computers as operational amplifiers. The monograph examines the preparation of problems to be deciphered on computers. Flow diagrams, methods of amplitude scaling, estimation of values and frequencies, and scaling of higher order equations are described. The text also looks at the organization of computers and checking of problem set-ups, including interconnection of units, control of problems, and setting of potentiometers. The book also discusses solutions of variable coefficient and nonlinear differential equations; simulation of linear transfer functions; and iterative operation of analog computers. The text offers information on hybrid computing, including hybrid computing systems, applications of hybrid computers, and a generation of hybrid computers. The book is a vital reference for readers interested in studying the operations of hybrid and analog computers.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
1.1. Types of Problem to be Solved on Computers
1.2. Computing Systems
1.3. Digital Computers
1.4. Examples of System Mathematical Models
2. Theory and Operation of the Basic Units of an Electronic Analog Computer
2.1. The Operational Amplifier
2.2. Linear Computing Units
2.3. Nonlinear Computing Units
3. Problem Preparation
3.1. Flow Diagrams
3.2. Time and Amplitude Scaling
3.3. Methods of Amplitude Scaling
3.4. Methods of Time Scaling
3.5. Estimation of Maximum Values and Frequencies
3.6. Examples of the Application of Scaling Techniques
3.7. Scaling of Higher Order Equations
4.Organization of the Computer and Checking Problem Set-ups
4.1. Interconnection of Units
4.2. Setting Potentiometers
4.3. Control of the Problem
4.4. Checking the Problem Set-up
4.5. Output Equipment
5. Solution of Variable Coefficient and Nonlinear Differential Equations
5.1. Generation of Functions of Timey = f (t)
5.2. Solution of Variable Coefficient Differential Equations
5.3. Solution of Nonlinear Differential Equations
5.4. Special Nonlinear Units and Circuits
6. Simulation of Linear Transfer Functions 129
6.1. Simulation of Linear Transfer Functions using Integrators, Summers and Potentiometers
6.2. The Use of Complex CR Networks Associated with Operational Amplifiers to Simulate Transfer Functions
7. Iterative Operation of the Analog Computer
7.1. Additional Hardware Required
7.2. Organization of an Iterative Analog Computer
7.3. Application of Track-store Units
7.4. Memory Pair Operation
7.5. Track-store Units used for Function Generation
7.6. Use of Track-store Units to Solve a Simple Two point Boundary Value Problem
7.7. Simulation of the Trajectory of a Bouncing Ball
7.8. Parameter Optimization
7.9. Use of Comparators and Digital-to-analog Switches for Function Generation
8. Hybrid Computing
8.1. Comparison of Analog and Digital Computers
8.2. Hybrid Computing Systems
8.3. Present Generation Hybrid Computers
8.4. Analog-to-digital and Digital-to-analog Converters
8.5. Applications of Hybrid Computers
Appendix 1. Derivation of a Generalized Form for Second Order Differential Equations
Appendix 2. Standard Symbols for use in Analog and Hybrid Computer Flow Diagrams
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483137353