Analog and Digital Filter Design

Introduction; Analog Filters; The Path To Analog Filter Design; Digital Filters; Digital Filter Types; The Path To Digital Filter Design; Exercises; Time And Frequency Response; Filter Requirements; The Time Domain; Analog Filter Normalization; Normalized Lowpass Responses; Bessel Response; Bessel Normalized Lowpass Filter Component Values; Butterworth Response; Butterworth Normalized Lowpass Component Values; Normalized Component Values for RL))RS OR RL((RS; Normalized Component Values for Source and Load Impedances within a Factor of Ten Chebyshev Response; Normalized Component Values; Equal Load Normalized Component Value Tables; Normalized Element Values for Filters with RS=0 OR RS=*; Inverse Chebyshev Response; Component Values Normalized for 1RAD/S Stopband; Normalized 3dB Cut-off Frequencies and Passive Component Values; Cauer Response Passive Cauer Filters; Normalized Cauer Component Values; The Cut-off Frequency; Poles and Zeroes; Frequency and Time Domain Relationship; The S-Plane; Frequency Response and the S-plane; Impulse Response and the S-plane; The Laplace Transform - Converting between Time and Frequency Domains; First Order Filters; Pole and Zero Locations; Butterworth Poles; Bessel Poles; Chebyshev Pole Locations; Inverse Chebyshev Pole and Zero Locations; Inverse Chebyshev Zero Locations; Cauer Pole and Zero Locations; Cauer Pole Zero Plot; Analog Lowpass Filters; Passive Filters; Formulae for Passive Lowpass Filter De-Normalization; De-Normalizing Passive Filters with Resonant Elements; Mains Filter Design; Active Lowpass Filters; First Order Filter Section; Sallen and Key Lowpass Filter; Denormalizing Sallen and Key Filter Designs; State Variable Lowpass Filters; Cauer and Inverse Chebyshev Active Filters; De-Normalizing State Variable or Biquad Designs; Frequency Dependant Negative Resistance (FDNR) Filters; Denormalization of FDNR Filters; Highpass Filters Passive Filters; Formulae for Passive Highpass Filter De-Normalization; Highpass Filters with Transmission Zeroes; Active Highpass Filters; First Order Filter Section; Sallen and Key Highpass Filter; Using Lowpass Pole to Find Component Values; Using Highpass Poles to Find Component Values; Operational Amplifier Requirements; De-Normalizing Sallen and Key or First Order Designs; State Variable Highpass Filters; Cauer and Inverse Chebyshev Active Filters; Denormalizing State Variable or Biquad Designs; Gyrator Filters; Bandpass Filters; Lowpass to Bandpass Transformation; Passive Filters; Formula for Passive Bandpass Filter De-Normalisation; Passive Cauer and Inverse Chebyshev Bandpass Filters; Active Bandpass Filters; Bandpass Poles and Zeroes; Bandpass Filter Mid-band Gain; Multiple Feedback Bandpass Filter; Denormalising MFBP Active Filter Designs; Dual Amplifier Bandpass (DABP) Filter; Denormalising DABP Active Filter Designs; State Variable Bandpass Filters; Denormalization of State Variable Design; Cauer and Inverse Chebyshev Active Filters; Denormalising Biquad Designs; Bandstop Filters; Passive Filters; Formula for Passive Bandstop Filter De-Normalization; Passive Cauer and Inverse Chebyshev Bandstop Filters; Active Bandstop Filters; Bandstop Poles and Zeroes; The Twin Tee Bandstop Filter; De-Normalization of Twin-tee Notch Filter; Bandstop Using Multiple Feedback Bandpass Section; De-Normalization of Bandstop Design Using MFBP Section; Bandstop Using Dual Amplifier Bandpass (DABP) Section; De-Normalization of Bandstop Design Using DABP Section; State Variable Bandstop Filters; De-Normalization of Bandstop State Variable Filter Section; Cauer and Inverse Chebyshev Active Filters; De-Normalization of Bandstop Bi-Quad Filter Section; Impedance Matching Networks; Power Splitters and Diplexer Filters; Power Splitters and Combiners; Designing a Diplexer; Impedance Matching Networks; Series and Parallel Circuit Relationships; Matching using L, T and PI Networks; Component Values for L Networks; Component Values for PI and T Networks; Bandpass Matching into a Single Reactance Load; Simple Networks and VSWR; VSWR of L Matching Network (Type A); VSWR of L Matching Network (Type B); VSWR of 'T' Matching Networks; VSWR of 'PI' Matching Networks; Phase Shift Networks (All-Pass Filters); Phase Equalising All-Pass Filters; Introduction to the Problem; Detailed Analysis; The Solution - All-Pass Networks; Passive First Order Equalisers; Passive Second Order Equalisers; Active First Order Equalisers; Active Second Order Equalisers; Equalisation of Butterworth and Chebyshev Filters; Group Delay of Butterworth Filters; Equalisation of Chebyshev Filters; Chebyshev Group Delay; Quadrature Networks and Single Sideband Generation; Selecting Components for Analog Filters; Capacitors; Inductors; Resistors; The Printed Circuit Board (Pcb); Surface Mount Pcbs; Assembly and Test; Operational Amplifiers; Measurements on Filters; Filter Design Software; Filter Design Programs; Supplied Software; Active_F; Filter2; Ellipse; Diplexer; Match2a; Transmission Lines and Printed Circuit Boards as Filters; Transmission Lines as Filters; Open Circuit Line; Short Circuit Line; Use of Mis-Terminated Lines; Printed Circuits as Filters; Bandpass Filters; Filters For Phase Locked Loops; Higher Order Loops; Analog Versus Digital Phase Locked Loop; Practical Digital Phase Locked Loop; Phase Noise; Capture And Lock Range; Filter Integrated Circuits; Continuous Time Filters; Integrated Circuit Filter Uaf42; Integrated Circuit Filter Max274; Integrated Circuit Filter Max275; Integrated Circuit Filter Max270/Max271; Switched Capacitor Filters; Switched Capacitor Filter Ic Lt1066-1; Microprocessor Programmable Ics Max260/Max261/Max262; Pin Programmable ICS Max263/Max264/Max267/Max268; Other Switched Capacitor Filters; An Application of Switched Capacitor Filters; Resistor Value Calculations; Synthesizer Filtering; Introduction to Digital Filters; Analog-To-Digital Conversion; Digital Filtering; Digital Lowpass Filters; Truncation (Applied To Fir Filters); Transforming the Lowpass Response; Bandpass Fir Filter; Highpass Fir Filter; Bandstop Fir Filter; Dsp Implementation of an Fir Filter; Introduction to the Infinite Response Filter; Dsp Mathematics; Binary and Hexadecimal; Two's Complement; Adding Two's Complement Numbers; Subtracting Two's Complement Numbers; Multiplication; Division; Signal Handling; So, why use a digital filter?; Digital 'Fir' Filter Design; Frequency vs. Time domain responses; Windows; Summary of Fixed Fir Windows; Fir Filter Coefficient Calculation; A Data-Sampling Rate Changer; IIR Filter Design; Bilinear Transformation; Pre-Warping; De-Normalization; IIR Filter Stability; Design Equations