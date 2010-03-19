Anaesthesiology

Anaesthesia: Churchill’s Ready Reference provides a practical compilation of investigations to assist in the everyday clinical management of the peri-operative and critically ill patient, and the parturient.



In this volume, the authors have included an abundance of diagrams, figures, and tables that they find helpful in understanding some of challenges and conditions frequently encountered in this area of medicine and it is to be hoped that the volume will guide clinicians in the diagnosis and management of common conditions encountered on a daily basis in this area of practice. This book is not meant to replace larger, more complete textbooks, but to complement them and will be useful at the bedside, in the office and for teaching.