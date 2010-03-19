Anaesthesiology
1st Edition
Churchill's Ready Reference
Description
Anaesthesia: Churchill’s Ready Reference provides a practical compilation of investigations to assist in the everyday clinical management of the peri-operative and critically ill patient, and the parturient.
In this volume, the authors have included an abundance of diagrams, figures, and tables that they find helpful in understanding some of challenges and conditions frequently encountered in this area of medicine and it is to be hoped that the volume will guide clinicians in the diagnosis and management of common conditions encountered on a daily basis in this area of practice. This book is not meant to replace larger, more complete textbooks, but to complement them and will be useful at the bedside, in the office and for teaching.
Key Features
- Quick reference guide to laboratory and other test results with associated normal values
- Includes guidance on equipment usage in the Intensive Care Unit
- Includes the latest guidelines from the European Resuscitation Council
- Abundant tables and artworks give rapid access to key information such as IV regimens and scoring systems
- Provides practical guidance on sedation and pain control
- Includes current international guidelines
Table of Contents
1. The airway
2. Respiratory system
3. Cardiovascular system
4. Central nervous system
5. Peripheral nervous system
6. Renal, metabolic and endocrine systems
7. Haematology and coagulation
8. The labour ward
9. Intensive care
10. Therapeutic drug monitoring
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 19th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048050
About the Author
Michael (Monty) Mythen
Affiliations and Expertise
Smiths Medical Professor of Anaesthesia and Critical Care, University College London, London, UK Director and Smiths Medical Professor of Anaesthesia and Critical Care
Edward Burdett
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Registrat, anaesthesia, University College Hospital, London, UK
Robert Stephens
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Anaesthesia, University College London Hospitals and Research Training Fellow in Anaesthesia, Portex Unit, Institute of Child Health, London, UK
David Walker
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Critical Care Medicine and Anaesthesia, University College London Hospitals, London, UK