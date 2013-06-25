Anaesthesia and Intensive Care A-Z - Print & E-Book

Building on the success of previous editions, Anaesthesia and Intensive Care A-Z (Fifth edition) remains the most comprehensive single volume source of relevant aspects of pharmacology, physiology, anatomy, physics, statistics, medicine, surgery, general anaesthetic practice, intensive care, equipment, and the history of anaesthesia and intensive care.

Originally prepared as essential reading for candidates for the Fellowship of the Royal College of Anaesthetists and similar exams, this fully updated edition will also prove as invaluable as ever for all anaesthetists and critical care physicians, as well as operating department practitioners and specialist nurses.

All entries have been carefully reviewed and new ones added to reflect the latest advances and the evolving field breadth. This edition includes a structured checklist of entries, ordered by curriculum core topic area, as an additional new aid for those planning their revision. Also for the first time, this fifth edition now comes with complementary access to the complete electronic version of the book. It is now easy to use the content just as you need it, anytime, anywhere – whether online or offline, on your laptop, tablet or mobile device.