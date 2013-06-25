Anaesthesia and Intensive Care A-Z - Print & E-Book
5th Edition
An Encyclopedia of Principles and Practice
Description
Building on the success of previous editions, Anaesthesia and Intensive Care A-Z (Fifth edition) remains the most comprehensive single volume source of relevant aspects of pharmacology, physiology, anatomy, physics, statistics, medicine, surgery, general anaesthetic practice, intensive care, equipment, and the history of anaesthesia and intensive care.
Originally prepared as essential reading for candidates for the Fellowship of the Royal College of Anaesthetists and similar exams, this fully updated edition will also prove as invaluable as ever for all anaesthetists and critical care physicians, as well as operating department practitioners and specialist nurses.
All entries have been carefully reviewed and new ones added to reflect the latest advances and the evolving field breadth. This edition includes a structured checklist of entries, ordered by curriculum core topic area, as an additional new aid for those planning their revision. Also for the first time, this fifth edition now comes with complementary access to the complete electronic version of the book. It is now easy to use the content just as you need it, anytime, anywhere – whether online or offline, on your laptop, tablet or mobile device.
Key Features
- Succinct, clear text and diagrams make quick reference easy
- Entries arranged alphabetically, with extensive cross-referencing to ensure full understanding of topics
- Thoroughly revised throughout to reflect the latest advances in the field
- New exam preparation checklist ordered by core topics, for more effective use of revision time and enhanced confidence
- More flexible and practical than ever before, with anytime, anywhere electronic access
Your eBook is much more than just ‘pictures of pages’:
- Fully searchable, with main category entries prioritised in search returns
- Customise your page views
- Highlight and make searchable notes
- Print and copy-and-paste with bibliographic support
- Download to multiple devices, including desktop and mobile
Details
- No. of pages:
- 638
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 25th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056826
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702053757
About the Authors
Steve Yentis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Anaesthetist, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital; Honorary Reader, Imperial College, London, UK
Nicholas Hirsch Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Consultant Anaesthetist, The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery; Honorary Senior Lecturer, The Institute of Neurology, London, UK
James Ip Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Fellow in Anaesthesia, Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, UK.