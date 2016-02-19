Anaerobic Infections in Humans
1st Edition
Editors: Sydney Finegold
eBook ISBN: 9780323142120
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1989
Page Count: 876
Description
Anaerobic Infections in Humans focuses on the human diseases caused by anaerobic bacteria. This book acknowledges the depth and breadth of the role of anaerobes in diseases of humans, and provides comprehensive reviews by internationally recognized authorities on the various disease states. The book begins with the classification and taxonomy of anaerobes and the laboratory diagnosis and therapy of anaerobic infections in humans. Infection of different body parts are discussed separately in each chapter. The book also looks into the in vitro susceptibility data for anaerobic bacteria and the mechanisms of resistance and resistance transfer in anaerobic bacteria.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. History
I. Introduction
II. Infections due to Clostridia
III. Nonclostridial Anaerobic Infections
References
2. Classification and Taxonomy of Anaerobes
I. What Is an Anaerobe?
II. Problems in Classification and Characterization
III. Classification of Anaerobes
References
3. Anaerobes as Normal Flora
I. Introduction
II. Skin
III. Nose and Pharynx
IV. Oral Cavity
V. Alimentary Tract
VI. Genitourinary Tract
References
4. Effect of Antimicrobials on Human Flora
I. Introduction
II. Impact of B-Lactam Antibiotics on Oropharyngeal and Intestinal Microflora
III. Impact of Macrolides on Oropharyngeal and Intestinal Microflora
IV. Impact of Tetracyclines on Oropharyngeal and Intestinal Microflora
V. Impact of Nitroimidazoles on Oropharyngeal and Intestinal Microflora
VI. Impact of Quinolones on Oropharyngeal and Intestinal Microflora
VII. Impact of Clindamycin on Oropharyngeal and Intestinal Microflora
References
5. Role of Bacterial Virulence Factors in Pathogenesis of Anaerobic Infections
I. Introduction
II. Pathogenesis
III. Animal Models and T Cells in Abscess Formation
References
6. Host Defense Mechanisms against Non-Spore-Forming Anaerobic Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Direct Killing of Anaerobes by Serum
III. Activation of Complement by Anaerobes
IV. Chemotaxis of Polymorphonuclear Leukocytes
V. Phagocytosis and Killing of Anaerobes by Polymorphonuclear Leukocytes
VI. Contribution of Antibodies and Complement to Opsonization of Anaerobes
VII. Effects of Bacterial Surface Structures on Phagocytosis
VIII. Contribution of Cell-Mediated Immunity to Resistance against Anaerobes
IX. Impairment of Host Defenses by Anaerobes
X. Summary
References
7. Laboratory Diagnosis of Anaerobic Infections in Humans
I. Introduction
II. Selection, Collection, and Transport
III. Direct Examination and Processing
References
8. General Aspects of Anaerobic Infection
I. Incidence of Anaerobic Infections
II. Significance of Anaerobic Isolates and Specific Anaerobes
III. Clues to the Presence of Anaerobic Infection
References
9. Central Nervous System Infections
I. Brain Abscess
II. Bacterial Meningitis
III. Subdural Empyema
IV. Cerebral Epidural Abscess
V. Spinal Epidural Abscess
VI. Septic Dural Venous Sinus Thrombosis
References
10. Eye Infections
I. Introduction
II. Preseptal and Orbital Cellulitis
III. Canaliculitis
IV. Dacryocystitis
V. Conjunctivitis
VI. Keratitis
VII. Endophthalmitis
References
11. Oral and Dental Infections
I. Introduction
II. Periodontal Infection
III. Endodontic Infection
IV. Pediatric Infection
V. Complications from Orofacial Infection
VI. Antibiotics
VII. Osteomyelitis
VIII. Salivary Gland Infection
IX. Orofacial Infection and Chemotherapy
X. Specimen Collection and Processing
XI. Conclusion
References
12. Ear, Nose, Throat, and Head and Neck Infections
I. Historical Aspects
II. Oral Flora in Health and Disease
III. Anatomic Factors
IV. Distinctive Pathogens
V. Ear Infections
VI. Infections of Sinuses
VII. Oropharyngeal Infections
VIII. Odontogenic Infections
IX. Neck Space Infections
X. Infections Related to Trauma and Surgery
XI. Necrotizing and Gas-Producing Infections
XII. Miscellaneous Infections
XIII. Complications
References
13. Anaerobic Bacteremia and Cardiovascular Infections
I. Anaerobic Bacteremia
II. Infective Endocarditis
III. Pericarditis
IV. Myocardial Infection
V. Mycotic Aneurysm
VI. Infected Vascular Grafts
VII. Suppurative Thrombophlebitis
References
14. Respiratory Tract and Other Thoracic Infections
I. Introduction
II. Pulmonary Infections
III. Treatment and Prognosis
References
15. Biliary Tract and Hepatic Infections
I. Biliary Tract Infections
II. Pyogenic Liver Abscess
References
16. Intraperitoneal Infections
I. Introduction
II. Applied Anatomy and Physiology
III. Secondary Peritonitis
IV. Intraperitoneal Abscess
V. Therapy and Prognosis of Secondary Peritonitis and Intraperitoneal Abscess
VI. Miscellaneous Conditions Complicated by Intraperitoneal Anaerobic Infection
References
17. Retroperitoneal Infections
I. Introduction
II. Incidence and Epidemiology
III. Microbiology
IV. Pathogenesis
V. Anatomy
VI. Clinical Features
VII. Laboratory and Radiologic Features
VIII. Summary
References
18. Anaerobic Infections of the Urinary Tract
I. Introduction
II. Pathogenesis and Predisposing Factors
III. Specific Sites of Infection
IV. Urinary Tract Infections Caused by Actinomyces and Arachnia
References
19. Female Genital Tract Infections
I. Introduction
II. Microbiology
III. Pathogenic Mechanisms
IV. Clinical Manifestations
V. Diagnostic Approaches
VI. Therapy and Prevention
References
20. Bite Infections
I. Introduction
II. Dog Bites
III. Other Animal Bites
IV. Human Bites
V. Summary
References
21. Foot Infections
I. Introduction
II. Predisposing Factors and Pathogenesis
III. Microbiology
IV. Clinical Manifestations
V. Differential Diagnosis
VI. Diagnostic Procedures
VII. Complications of Disease
VIII. Therapy and Prognosis
IX. Prevention
References
22. Other Infections of Skin, Soft Tissue, and Muscle
I. Infections That Involve Skin or Skin Structures Primarily
II. Infections Involving Subcutaneous Tissue with or without Skin Involvement
III. Infections That Involve Fascia Primarily
IV. Infections Involving Muscle Primarily
V. Evaluation of the Patient with Gas in a Wound
References
23. Bone and Joint Infections
I. Anaerobic Osteomyelitis
II. Anaerobic Joint Infection
References
24. Actinomycosis
I. Introduction
II. Predisposing Factors and Pathogenesis
III. Pathology
IV. Microbiology
V. Clinical Manifestations
VI. Differential Diagnosis
VII. Diagnosis
VIII. Complications
IX. Therapy and Prognosis
References
25. Pediatric Infections
I. Introduction
II. Neonatal Infections
III. Infection in Childhood
IV. Conclusions
References
26. Miscellaneous Anaerobic Infections
I. Introduction
II. Microbiology
III. Clinical Manifestations
IV. Miscellaneous Infections
References
27. Botulism in Adults
I. Pathogenesis
II. Epidemiology
III. Clinical Manifestations
IV. Diagnosis
V. Therapy
VI. Preventive Measures
References
28. Infant Botulism
I. Definition
II. Infectious Agent
III. Pathogenesis
IV. Epidemiology
V. Clinical Aspects
VI. Animal Models
VII. Prevention
References
29. Tetanus
I. Introduction
II. Incidence and Epidemiology
III. Etiology
IV. Immunochemistry
V. Pathogenesis
VI. Prophylaxis
VII. Clinical Picture
VIII. Differential Diagnosis
IX. Treatment
X. Complications
XI Professional Liability
XII. Cost
XIII. The Future
References
30. Clostridium perfringens Food Poisoning
I. Introduction
II. Epidemiology
III. Microbiology
IV. Pathogenesis
V. Clinical Manifestations and Differential Diagnosis
VI. Diagnosis
VII. Treatment and Prognosis
VIII. Prevention
IX. Public Health Issues
References
31. Enteritis Necroticans
I. Introduction
II. Epidemiology
III. Pathology
IV. Etiology and Pathogenesis
V. Clinical Features
VI. Radiological Examination
VII. Treatment
VIII. Prevention
IX. Summary
References
32. Antimicrobial Agent-Associated Diarrhea and Colitis
I. Introduction
II. Epidemiology
III. Predisposing Factors and Pathogenesis
IV. Clinical Manifestations
V. Diagnosis
VI. Colonic Pathology
VII. Therapy and Prognosis
References
33. Role of Anaerobic Bacteria in Other Bowel Pathology
I. Introduction
II. Small Bowel Bacterial Overgrowth
III. Jejunoileal Bypass Enteropathy
IV. Inflammatory Bowel Disease
V. Neonatal Necrotizing Enterocolitis
VI. Pneumatosis Cystoides Intestinalis
VII. Miscellaneous Gastrointestinal Conditions and Pathogens
References
34. Impact of Anaerobic Bowel Flora on Metabolism of Endogenous and Exogenous Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Metabolic Activities of Gastrointestinal Microflora
III. Additional Bacterial Reactions of Biological Significance
IV. Role of Intestinal Flora in Formation of Tumor Promoters, Mutagens, and Carcinogens
V. Fecal Mutagens
References
35. Susceptibility Testing Procedures
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Miscellaneous Problems in Interpretation of Susceptibility Tests
IV. Summary
References
36. Antimicrobic Susceptibility of Anaerobic Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Large-Scale Surveys of Antimicrobial Susceptibility of Anaerobes
III. Activity of Lincosamides and Macrolides against Anaerobes
IV. Activity of Nitroimidazoles, Including Metronidazole
V. Activity of Newer Penicillin Derivatives against Anaerobes
VI. Usefulness of Inhibitors of ß-Lactamase
VII. Activity of Newer ß-Lactam Antimicrobials
VIII. Activity of Carbapenems
IX. 4-Quinolones
X. Miscellaneous Antimicrobics: Use of Combinations
XI. Susceptibility Patterns of Some Specific Anaerobes
XII. Bactericidal Activity of Antimicrobics against Anaerobes
References
37. Mechanisms of Resistance and Resistance Transfer in Anaerobic Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Bacteroides
III. Clostridium
IV. Conclusion
References
38. Prophylaxis in the Surgical Patient
I. Basic Considerations of Surgical Antibiotic Prophylaxis
II. Factors Known to Prevent Infection
III. Categories of Surgical Wounds
IV. Categories of Antibiotic Prophylaxis
References
39. Therapy of Anaerobic Infections
I. General
II. Surgical Therapy and Nonsurgical Drainage
III. Antimicrobial Therapy
References
Index
About the Editor
Sydney Finegold
