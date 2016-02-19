Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

1. History

I. Introduction

II. Infections due to Clostridia

III. Nonclostridial Anaerobic Infections

References

2. Classification and Taxonomy of Anaerobes

I. What Is an Anaerobe?

II. Problems in Classification and Characterization

III. Classification of Anaerobes

References

3. Anaerobes as Normal Flora

I. Introduction

II. Skin

III. Nose and Pharynx

IV. Oral Cavity

V. Alimentary Tract

VI. Genitourinary Tract

References

4. Effect of Antimicrobials on Human Flora

I. Introduction

II. Impact of B-Lactam Antibiotics on Oropharyngeal and Intestinal Microflora

III. Impact of Macrolides on Oropharyngeal and Intestinal Microflora

IV. Impact of Tetracyclines on Oropharyngeal and Intestinal Microflora

V. Impact of Nitroimidazoles on Oropharyngeal and Intestinal Microflora

VI. Impact of Quinolones on Oropharyngeal and Intestinal Microflora

VII. Impact of Clindamycin on Oropharyngeal and Intestinal Microflora

References

5. Role of Bacterial Virulence Factors in Pathogenesis of Anaerobic Infections

I. Introduction

II. Pathogenesis

III. Animal Models and T Cells in Abscess Formation

References

6. Host Defense Mechanisms against Non-Spore-Forming Anaerobic Bacteria

I. Introduction

II. Direct Killing of Anaerobes by Serum

III. Activation of Complement by Anaerobes

IV. Chemotaxis of Polymorphonuclear Leukocytes

V. Phagocytosis and Killing of Anaerobes by Polymorphonuclear Leukocytes

VI. Contribution of Antibodies and Complement to Opsonization of Anaerobes

VII. Effects of Bacterial Surface Structures on Phagocytosis

VIII. Contribution of Cell-Mediated Immunity to Resistance against Anaerobes

IX. Impairment of Host Defenses by Anaerobes

X. Summary

References

7. Laboratory Diagnosis of Anaerobic Infections in Humans

I. Introduction

II. Selection, Collection, and Transport

III. Direct Examination and Processing

References

8. General Aspects of Anaerobic Infection

I. Incidence of Anaerobic Infections

II. Significance of Anaerobic Isolates and Specific Anaerobes

III. Clues to the Presence of Anaerobic Infection

References

9. Central Nervous System Infections

I. Brain Abscess

II. Bacterial Meningitis

III. Subdural Empyema

IV. Cerebral Epidural Abscess

V. Spinal Epidural Abscess

VI. Septic Dural Venous Sinus Thrombosis

References

10. Eye Infections

I. Introduction

II. Preseptal and Orbital Cellulitis

III. Canaliculitis

IV. Dacryocystitis

V. Conjunctivitis

VI. Keratitis

VII. Endophthalmitis

References

11. Oral and Dental Infections

I. Introduction

II. Periodontal Infection

III. Endodontic Infection

IV. Pediatric Infection

V. Complications from Orofacial Infection

VI. Antibiotics

VII. Osteomyelitis

VIII. Salivary Gland Infection

IX. Orofacial Infection and Chemotherapy

X. Specimen Collection and Processing

XI. Conclusion

References

12. Ear, Nose, Throat, and Head and Neck Infections

I. Historical Aspects

II. Oral Flora in Health and Disease

III. Anatomic Factors

IV. Distinctive Pathogens

V. Ear Infections

VI. Infections of Sinuses

VII. Oropharyngeal Infections

VIII. Odontogenic Infections

IX. Neck Space Infections

X. Infections Related to Trauma and Surgery

XI. Necrotizing and Gas-Producing Infections

XII. Miscellaneous Infections

XIII. Complications

References

13. Anaerobic Bacteremia and Cardiovascular Infections

I. Anaerobic Bacteremia

II. Infective Endocarditis

III. Pericarditis

IV. Myocardial Infection

V. Mycotic Aneurysm

VI. Infected Vascular Grafts

VII. Suppurative Thrombophlebitis

References

14. Respiratory Tract and Other Thoracic Infections

I. Introduction

II. Pulmonary Infections

III. Treatment and Prognosis

References

15. Biliary Tract and Hepatic Infections

I. Biliary Tract Infections

II. Pyogenic Liver Abscess

References

16. Intraperitoneal Infections

I. Introduction

II. Applied Anatomy and Physiology

III. Secondary Peritonitis

IV. Intraperitoneal Abscess

V. Therapy and Prognosis of Secondary Peritonitis and Intraperitoneal Abscess

VI. Miscellaneous Conditions Complicated by Intraperitoneal Anaerobic Infection

References

17. Retroperitoneal Infections

I. Introduction

II. Incidence and Epidemiology

III. Microbiology

IV. Pathogenesis

V. Anatomy

VI. Clinical Features

VII. Laboratory and Radiologic Features

VIII. Summary

References

18. Anaerobic Infections of the Urinary Tract

I. Introduction

II. Pathogenesis and Predisposing Factors

III. Specific Sites of Infection

IV. Urinary Tract Infections Caused by Actinomyces and Arachnia

References

19. Female Genital Tract Infections

I. Introduction

II. Microbiology

III. Pathogenic Mechanisms

IV. Clinical Manifestations

V. Diagnostic Approaches

VI. Therapy and Prevention

References

20. Bite Infections

I. Introduction

II. Dog Bites

III. Other Animal Bites

IV. Human Bites

V. Summary

References

21. Foot Infections

I. Introduction

II. Predisposing Factors and Pathogenesis

III. Microbiology

IV. Clinical Manifestations

V. Differential Diagnosis

VI. Diagnostic Procedures

VII. Complications of Disease

VIII. Therapy and Prognosis

IX. Prevention

References

22. Other Infections of Skin, Soft Tissue, and Muscle

I. Infections That Involve Skin or Skin Structures Primarily

II. Infections Involving Subcutaneous Tissue with or without Skin Involvement

III. Infections That Involve Fascia Primarily

IV. Infections Involving Muscle Primarily

V. Evaluation of the Patient with Gas in a Wound

References

23. Bone and Joint Infections

I. Anaerobic Osteomyelitis

II. Anaerobic Joint Infection

References

24. Actinomycosis

I. Introduction

II. Predisposing Factors and Pathogenesis

III. Pathology

IV. Microbiology

V. Clinical Manifestations

VI. Differential Diagnosis

VII. Diagnosis

VIII. Complications

IX. Therapy and Prognosis

References

25. Pediatric Infections

I. Introduction

II. Neonatal Infections

III. Infection in Childhood

IV. Conclusions

References

26. Miscellaneous Anaerobic Infections

I. Introduction

II. Microbiology

III. Clinical Manifestations

IV. Miscellaneous Infections

References

27. Botulism in Adults

I. Pathogenesis

II. Epidemiology

III. Clinical Manifestations

IV. Diagnosis

V. Therapy

VI. Preventive Measures

References

28. Infant Botulism

I. Definition

II. Infectious Agent

III. Pathogenesis

IV. Epidemiology

V. Clinical Aspects

VI. Animal Models

VII. Prevention

References

29. Tetanus

I. Introduction

II. Incidence and Epidemiology

III. Etiology

IV. Immunochemistry

V. Pathogenesis

VI. Prophylaxis

VII. Clinical Picture

VIII. Differential Diagnosis

IX. Treatment

X. Complications

XI Professional Liability

XII. Cost

XIII. The Future

References

30. Clostridium perfringens Food Poisoning

I. Introduction

II. Epidemiology

III. Microbiology

IV. Pathogenesis

V. Clinical Manifestations and Differential Diagnosis

VI. Diagnosis

VII. Treatment and Prognosis

VIII. Prevention

IX. Public Health Issues

References

31. Enteritis Necroticans

I. Introduction

II. Epidemiology

III. Pathology

IV. Etiology and Pathogenesis

V. Clinical Features

VI. Radiological Examination

VII. Treatment

VIII. Prevention

IX. Summary

References

32. Antimicrobial Agent-Associated Diarrhea and Colitis

I. Introduction

II. Epidemiology

III. Predisposing Factors and Pathogenesis

IV. Clinical Manifestations

V. Diagnosis

VI. Colonic Pathology

VII. Therapy and Prognosis

References

33. Role of Anaerobic Bacteria in Other Bowel Pathology

I. Introduction

II. Small Bowel Bacterial Overgrowth

III. Jejunoileal Bypass Enteropathy

IV. Inflammatory Bowel Disease

V. Neonatal Necrotizing Enterocolitis

VI. Pneumatosis Cystoides Intestinalis

VII. Miscellaneous Gastrointestinal Conditions and Pathogens

References

34. Impact of Anaerobic Bowel Flora on Metabolism of Endogenous and Exogenous Compounds

I. Introduction

II. Metabolic Activities of Gastrointestinal Microflora

III. Additional Bacterial Reactions of Biological Significance

IV. Role of Intestinal Flora in Formation of Tumor Promoters, Mutagens, and Carcinogens

V. Fecal Mutagens

References

35. Susceptibility Testing Procedures

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Miscellaneous Problems in Interpretation of Susceptibility Tests

IV. Summary

References

36. Antimicrobic Susceptibility of Anaerobic Bacteria

I. Introduction

II. Large-Scale Surveys of Antimicrobial Susceptibility of Anaerobes

III. Activity of Lincosamides and Macrolides against Anaerobes

IV. Activity of Nitroimidazoles, Including Metronidazole

V. Activity of Newer Penicillin Derivatives against Anaerobes

VI. Usefulness of Inhibitors of ß-Lactamase

VII. Activity of Newer ß-Lactam Antimicrobials

VIII. Activity of Carbapenems

IX. 4-Quinolones

X. Miscellaneous Antimicrobics: Use of Combinations

XI. Susceptibility Patterns of Some Specific Anaerobes

XII. Bactericidal Activity of Antimicrobics against Anaerobes

References

37. Mechanisms of Resistance and Resistance Transfer in Anaerobic Bacteria

I. Introduction

II. Bacteroides

III. Clostridium

IV. Conclusion

References

38. Prophylaxis in the Surgical Patient

I. Basic Considerations of Surgical Antibiotic Prophylaxis

II. Factors Known to Prevent Infection

III. Categories of Surgical Wounds

IV. Categories of Antibiotic Prophylaxis

References

39. Therapy of Anaerobic Infections

I. General

II. Surgical Therapy and Nonsurgical Drainage

III. Antimicrobial Therapy

References

Index



