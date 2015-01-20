Anabolic Steroid Abuse in Public Safety Personnel
1st Edition
A Forensic Manual
Description
Anabolic Steroid Abuse in Public Safety Personnel: A Forensic Manual provides readers with information on both the history and overwhelming evidence relating to steroid abuse in the law enforcement subculture.
The text raises awareness regarding the pervasiveness of the problem that has grown into a systemic and nationwide phenomenon, and then addresses the consequences of anabolic steroid abuse on individual health, agency liability, and public safety.
Particular attention is paid to forensic issues, including investigative, evidentiary, and legal concerns, facilitating just and lawful outcomes when these crimes are suspected or exposed.
Key Features
- Provides readers with information on both the history and overwhelming evidence relating to steroid abuse in the law enforcement subculture
- An investigative and forensic desk reference manual for investigators and attorneys
- Pays particular attention to forensic issues, including investigative, evidentiary, and legal concerns
Readership
Law Enforcement, criminal justice, legal, criminology, and sociology fields – both professional and academic.
Table of Contents
About the Authors
Foreward by: Captain Jeff Pearce, Spotsvania County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Terms and Definitions
Chapter 3: The Problem: Anabolic Steroids and Law Enforcement Culture
Chapter 4: Legal Use: Prescriptions for Anabolic Steroids
Chapter 5: Profiles of Abuse and Addiction: Understanding the Adverse Side Effects of Anabolic Steroid Abuse
Chapter 6: Motivations & Rationalizations: The Psychology of Anabolic Steroid Abuse
Chapter 7: Scandals & Consequence: Exploring Anabolic Steroid Abuse in Public Safety
Chapter 8: Policies and Reforms
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 158
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 20th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128028254
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128028773
About the Author
Brent Turvey
Brent E. Turvey spent his first years in college on a pre-med track only to change his course of study once his true interests took hold. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Portland State University in Psychology, with an emphasis on Forensic Psychology, and an additional Bachelor of Science degree in History. He went on to receive his Masters of Science in Forensic Science after studying at the University of New Haven, in West Haven, Connecticut.
Since graduating in 1996, Brent has consulted with many agencies, attorneys, and police departments in the United States, Australia, China, Canada, Barbados and Korea on a range of rapes, homicides, and serial/ multiple rape/ death cases, as a forensic scientist and criminal profiler. He has also been court qualified as an expert in the areas of criminal profiling, forensic science, victimology, and crime reconstruction. In August of 2002, he was invited by the Chinese People's Police Security University (CPPSU) in Beijing to lecture before groups of detectives at the Beijing, Wuhan, Hanzou, and Shanghai police bureaus. In 2005, he was invited back to China again, to lecture at the CPPSU, and to the police in Beijing and Xian - after the translation of the 2nd edition of his text into Chinese for the University. In 2007, he was invited to lecture at the 1st Behavioral Sciences Conference at the Home Team (Police) Academy in Singapore, where he also provided training to their Behavioral Science Unit. In 2012 Brent completed his PhD in Criminology from Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia.
He is the author of Criminal Profiling: An Introduction to Behavioral Evidence Analysis, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Editions (1999, 2002, 2008, 2011); co- author of the Rape Investigation Handbook, 1st and 2nd Editions (2004, 2011), Crime Reconstruction 1st and 2nd Editions (2006, 2011), Forensic Victimology (2008) and Forensic Fraud (2013) - all with Elsevier Science. He is currently a full partner, Forensic Scientist, Criminal Profiler, and Instructor with Forensic Solutions, LLC, and an Adjunct Professor of Justice Studies at Oklahoma City University. He can be contacted via email at: bturvey@forensic-science.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Forensic Solutions LLC, Sitka, AK, USA; Director, The Forensic Criminology Institute (Sitka, USA and Aguascalientes, MEX)
Stan Crowder
Stan Crowder is a retired U.S. Army Military Police Colonel. During his military career, Stan served in numerous positions including: MP Commander, Chief of Investigations for the Inspector General of Georgia, Counterdrug Commander, Battalion Commander, and Chief of Personnel. He served seven years as a civilian police officer; 5 years with Cobb County (GA) PD and 2-years with Marietta (GA) PD. He teaches at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, where he has been teaching since 1999 and was selected as the 2007 recipient of the Betty Siegel teaching award. His teaching areas include: Criminal Investigations, Serial Offenders, Forensic Victimology, Criminal Profiling, and Ethics in Criminal Justice. Stan has a Ph.D., MBA, and BS. He is the President of the International Association of Forensic Criminologists and the past president of the Cobb County Law Enforcement Association. He has written three textbooks with Dr. Brent Turvey: Ethical Justice: Applied Issues for Criminal Justice Students and Professionals, Anabolic Steroid Abuse in Public Safety Personnel, and Forensic Investigations: An Introduction published by Elsevier. He has contributed chapters to other textbooks. He has published articles on teaching and criminal profiling. In June 2017, Dr. Crowder was appointed to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council as an advisory member. He can be contacted at: scrowder@kennesaw.edu.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Sociology, Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, GA, USA