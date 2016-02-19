An Outline of Psychology as Applied to Medicine presents an extensive examination of medicine in relation to psychology. It discusses the pathologies of perception. It addresses studies in the human information processing. Some of the topics covered in the book are the brain mechanisms and behavior; pathologies of perception; psychophysiology of emotion; nature of stress; intelligence tests and their clinical applications; improving intellectual abilities using compensatory education; hemisphere differences in function; and personality differences in response to illness and treatment. The definition and description of factors influencing child development are fully covered. An in-depth account of the factors influencing the behavior of patients and doctors are provided. The general characteristics of human problem solving are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to psychosocial aspects of hospitalization. Another section focuses on the stressful medical procedures in hospitals. The book can provide useful information to psychologists, doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents



1 Psychology and Medicine

1.1 Psychology in Relation to Medicine

1.2 Pain as a Model

2 Human Information Processing

2.1 Attention and Perception

2.2 Perceptual Processing

2.3 Pathologies of Perception

2.4 Perceptual Learning

2.5 Memory

3 Brain Mechanisms and Behavior

3.1 Hemisphere Differences in Function

3.2 Localization of Functions

4 Arousal, Circadian Rhythms and Sleep

4.1 Arousal

4.2 Circadian Rhythms

4.3 Sleep

5 Stress, Emotion and Illness

5.1 The Nature of Stress

5.2 The Psychophysiology of Emotion

5.3 Stress and Illness

6 Individual Differences in Intelligence

6.1 Intelligence: What is It?

6.2 Intelligence Tests and Their Clinical Applications

6.3 Genetic and Environmental Determinants of Intelligence

6.4 Improving Intellectual Abilities: Compensatory Education

6.5 Mental Handicap: the Problem of Low Intelligence

7 Individual Differences in Personality

7.1 Personality: an Introduction

7.2 Personality Differences in Response to Illness and Treatment

7.3 Approaches to Personality

7.4 The Assessment of Personality

7.5 Personality Differences: Some Concluding Remarks

8 Child Development

8.1 Factors Influencing Child Development

8.2 an Outline of Child Development

8.3 Problems in Psychological Development

9 Aging

9.1 The Nature of Aging

9.2 Studies of Aging: Some Cautionary Remarks

9.3 Psychological Changes

9.4 The Social Context of Aging

9.5 Clinical Considerations

10 Patients and Doctors

10.1 Factors Influencing the Behavior of Patients and Doctors

10.2 Communication Problems and Their Effects

10.3 Patient Interviewing: Some General Guidelines

10.4 Non-Verbal Communication

11 Diagnosis as Problem-Solving

11.1 Human Problem-Solving: Some General Characteristics

11.2 Diagnosis as a Problem-Solving Task

11.3 Problem-Solving and the Medical Record

12 Coping with Illness and Handicap

12.1 Coping with Physical Illness

12.2 Coping with Chronic Illness

12.3 Coping with Terminal Illness

12.4 Psychosocial Consequences of Physical Handicap

13 Psychosocial Aspects of Hospitalization

13.1 The Psychological Effects of Hospitalization

13.2 Psychological Responses to Specific Treatments

13.3 Stressful Medical Procedures in Hospital

13.4 Children in Hospital

13.5 The Hospital Environment: Negative and Positive Aspects

14 Psychological Approaches to Treatment

14.1 Placebo Effects

14.2 The Behavioral Approach

14.3 Cognitive-Behavioral Approaches

14.4 Biofeedback

14.5 Psychotherapy

14.6 Counseling: a More General Approach to Helping

Bibliography

Index