An Outline of Energy Metabolism in Man provides an overview of the whole energy metabolic process among humans. The book is comprised of seven chapters that are organized according to the lecture series conducted by the author. The text first covers the basic principles of metabolism, and then proceeds to covering catabolism and resynthesis of simple units. Next, the book tackles the storage forms and control mechanisms. The remaining chapters detail the integration of pathways within cells and the metabolism of the body as a whole. The text will be of great use to students of biochemistry and other related fields, such as nutrition and nursing.