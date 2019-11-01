An Operations Guide to Safety and Environmental Management Systems (SEMS)

Offshore engineers and managers must comply with additional restrictions set up with the Safety Environmental Management System (SEMS) and pass audits accordingly. However, regulations created only address the actual pass/fail audit checklist and don’t prepare managers prior to the audit or instill a longer-term implementation solution so that operations remain in compliance long after the audit is over. An Operations Guide to Safety and Environmental Management Systems gives engineers and managers a vital tool to understand, prepare and manage the SEMS audits before, during, and after they are done. At the core of the book are 17 elements stemming from regulations which are broken down in parts to help management learn the compliance measures. Elements are supported by practical case studies that analyze past failures and lessons learned. Rounding out with a helpful glossary, abbreviations list and additional section of references, An Operations Guide to Safety and Environmental Management Systems gives offshore engineers and operators a clear and concise direction on how to perform key actions for their SEMS audits and run safer offshore operations long-term.