An Operations Guide to Safety and Environmental Management Systems (SEMS)
1st Edition
Making Sense of BSEE SEMS Regulations
Description
Offshore engineers and managers must comply with additional restrictions set up with the Safety Environmental Management System (SEMS) and pass audits accordingly. However, regulations created only address the actual pass/fail audit checklist and don’t prepare managers prior to the audit or instill a longer-term implementation solution so that operations remain in compliance long after the audit is over. An Operations Guide to Safety and Environmental Management Systems gives engineers and managers a vital tool to understand, prepare and manage the SEMS audits before, during, and after they are done. At the core of the book are 17 elements stemming from regulations which are broken down in parts to help management learn the compliance measures. Elements are supported by practical case studies that analyze past failures and lessons learned. Rounding out with a helpful glossary, abbreviations list and additional section of references, An Operations Guide to Safety and Environmental Management Systems gives offshore engineers and operators a clear and concise direction on how to perform key actions for their SEMS audits and run safer offshore operations long-term.
Key Features
- Breaks down each element of the SEMS audit to understand guidelines and lessons learned
- Supported with real-world case studies, glossary, abbreviations list, and extended references
- Learn the purpose of the regulations and what is most critical in your position
Readership
Offshore engineers; petroleum engineers; offshore safety consultants; offshore safety personnel and management
Table of Contents
1: INTRODUCTION TO BSEE SEMS
2: HISTORY OF SEMS
3: WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW NOW?
4: BSEE SEMS ELEMENTS
Element One – General
Case Studies
Element Two – Safety and Environmental Information
Case Studies
Element Three – Hazard Analysis
Case Studies
Element Three b – JSA
Case Studies
Element Four – Management of Change
Case Studies
Element Five – Operating Procedures
Case Studies
Element Six – Safe Work Practices
Case Studies
Element Six b – Contractor Management
Case Studies
Element Seven – Training
Case Studies
Element Eight – Mechanical Integrity
Case Studies
Element Nine – Pre Start-Up Review
Case Studies
Element Ten – Emergency Response and Control
Case Studies
Element Eleven – Investigation of incidents
Case Studies
Element Twelve – Auditing
Case Studies
Element Thirteen – Recordkeeping
Case Studies
Element Fourteen – Stop Work Authority
Case Studies
Element Fifteen – Ultimate Work Authority
Case Studies
Element Sixteen – Employee Participation
Case Studies
Element Seventeen – Reporting Unsafe Working Conditions
Case Studies
5: THE SEMS AUDIT
The BSEE Ground Rules
Participate in the Planning
Prepare for the Audit
Understand the Auditors
Conducting the Audit
6: CONTRACTORS
7: THE NORTH SEA
References
Glossary
About the Author
Mick Will
Mick Will is currently a Houston-based Consultant with 40+ years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He has been involved with the implementation of the BSEE SEMS regulations since their inception in 2010, which was a direct result of the Deepwater Horizon incident. Mick was a member of the response organization for the DW Horizon, and subsequently became involved in the implementation of SEMS programs for multiple major operators in the Gulf of Mexico. He is also a certified SEMS auditor and has 700+ hours as a member of SEMS Audit teams. Prior to his consulting work regarding the SEMS regulations, Mick was employed by a major oil and gas company for 32 years and has managed both onshore and offshore operations organization as well as pipeline operations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, MRW Operations Consulting, LLC