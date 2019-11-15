An Introduction to Writing for Health Professionals - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781771721929, 9781771721943

An Introduction to Writing for Health Professionals

4th Edition

The SMART Way

Authors: Glennis Zilm Beth Perry
eBook ISBN: 9781771721943
Paperback ISBN: 9781771721929
Imprint: Mosby Canada
Published Date: 15th November 2019
Page Count: 224
Description

Learn to become a better writer the SMART way. An Introduction to Writing for Health Professionals: The SMART Way, 4th Edition explores quick-and-easy methods to help you improve your writing skills. Thoroughly updated to reflect APA style guidelines, the fourth edition illustrates various forms of common written communication, such as email, instant messaging, blogs, letters, memos, reports, resumés, briefs, articles, presentations, research papers and more. You are introduced to the essential elements of writing using the SMART approach - Source, Message, Audience, Route and Tone, as well as steps to use when crafting academic papers (PROCESS), and key takeaway for becoming a better writer (LAST). These acronyms provide quick-and-easy ways to help you get started and organize your writings. It also includes handy quick reference lists and free additional resources on the companion evolve website.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! SMART, PROCESS, and LAST acronyms help facilitate learning by making the material easier to remember.
  • Clear and straightforward writing style provides a reader-friendly approach to writing for learners of all levels.
  • Common Error sections and Exercises featured throughout to reinforce content.
  •  APA style examples throughout text include those most commonly used in the health professions.

Table of Contents

1. SMART Elements of Communication
2. Writing Process
3. Citations, References, and Bibliographies
4. Common Errors in Writing
5. SMART Ways for Specific Routes
6. Last Words on SMART Communications

Appendix A: Sample Student Paper

About the Author

Glennis Zilm

Glennis Zilm

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance writer, editor, and consultant Honorary Professor, University of British Columbia, School of Nursing

Beth Perry

Beth Perry, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Athabasca University

