An Introduction to Writing for Health Professionals: The SMART Way
4th Edition
The SMART Way
Description
Learn to become a better writer the SMART way. An Introduction to Writing for Health Professionals: The SMART Way, 4th Edition explores quick-and-easy methods to help you improve your writing skills. Thoroughly updated to reflect APA style guidelines, the fourth edition illustrates various forms of common written communication, such as email, instant messaging, blogs, letters, memos, reports, resumés, briefs, articles, presentations, research papers, and more. You are introduced to the essential elements of writing using the SMART approach - Source, Message, Audience, Route, and Tone, as well as steps to use when crafting academic papers (PROCESS), and key takeaways for becoming a better writer (LAST). These acronyms provide quick-and-easy ways to help you get started and organize your writings. It also includes handy quick reference lists and free additional resources on the companion Evolve website.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! SMART, PROCESS, and LAST acronyms help facilitate learning by making the material easier to remember.
- Clear and straightforward writing style provides a reader-friendly approach to writing for learners of all levels.
- Common Error sections and Exercises featured throughout to reinforce content.
- APA style examples throughout text include those most commonly used in the health professions.
Table of Contents
1. SMART Elements of Communication
2. Writing PROCESS
3. Citations, References, and Bibliographies
4. Common Errors in Writing
5. SMART Ways for Specific Routes
6. Last Words on SMART Communications
Appendix A: Sample Student Paper
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2020
- Published:
- 26th November 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721936
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721950
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721943
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781771721929
About the Author
Glennis Zilm
Glennis Zilm
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance writer, editor, and consultant Honorary Professor, University of British Columbia, School of Nursing
Beth Perry
Beth Perry, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Athabasca University