Learn to become a better writer the SMART way. An Introduction to Writing for Health Professionals: The SMART Way, 4th Edition explores quick-and-easy methods to help you improve your writing skills. Thoroughly updated to reflect APA style guidelines, the fourth edition illustrates various forms of common written communication, such as email, instant messaging, blogs, letters, memos, reports, resumés, briefs, articles, presentations, research papers, and more. You are introduced to the essential elements of writing using the SMART approach - Source, Message, Audience, Route, and Tone, as well as steps to use when crafting academic papers (PROCESS), and key takeaways for becoming a better writer (LAST). These acronyms provide quick-and-easy ways to help you get started and organize your writings. It also includes handy quick reference lists and free additional resources on the companion Evolve website.