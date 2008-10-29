An Introduction to Western Medical Acupuncture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443071775, 9780702033063

An Introduction to Western Medical Acupuncture

1st Edition

Authors: Adrian White Mike Cummings Jacqueline Filshie
eBook ISBN: 9780702033063
Paperback ISBN: 9780443071775
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 29th October 2008
Page Count: 320
Description

This book is a clear and practical introductory guide to the practice of medical acupuncture. It describes the Western medical approach to the use of acupuncture as a therapy following orthodox diagnosis. The text covers issues of safety, different approaches to acupuncture, basic point information, clinical issues and the application of acupuncture in clinical conditions, especially in the treatment of pain.

Key Features

  • A practical guide to the principles and clinical practice of medical acupuncture
  • A clear guide to the neurophysiological principles which underlie medical approaches to acupuncture
  • A basic explanation of the different styles of medical acupuncture treatment
  • Allows the reader to accrue the practical knowledge necessary before beginning to work with medical acupuncture.

Table of Contents

Glossary
1. Introduction

Section I Principles
2. An overview of Western medical acupuncture
3. Neurological mechanisms I: local effects
4. Neurological mechanisms II: segmental analgesia
5. Neurological mechanisms III: extrasegmental analgesia
6. Neurological mechanisms IV: central regulatory effects
7. Myofascial trigger points
8. Traditional Chinese acupuncture reinterpreted

Section II: The evidence
9. Clinical research into the effectiveness of acupuncture
10. Evidence on the safety of acupuncture

Section III: Practical aspects
11. Preparation for treatment
12. Effective needling techniques
13. Safe needling
14. Other acupuncture techniques

Section IV: Treatment manual
15. Treatment guidelines
16. Reference charts: points and innervation

References
Index

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702033063
Paperback ISBN:
9780443071775

About the Author

Adrian White

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Research Fellow (retired), Plymouth University Peninsula School of Medicine and Dentistry, Plymouth, UK; (formerly) Editor in Chief, Acupuncture in Medicine.

Mike Cummings

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, British Medical Acupuncture Society, Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine, London, UK

Jacqueline Filshie

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Anaesthesia and Pain Management, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Reviews

"Written by a trio of very experienced acupuncture practitioners, clinicians and researchers, the book is a ‘one-stop shop’ in Western medical acupuncture...I am confident that it will be able to stand on its own and establish itself as THE modern manual of medical acupuncture. I do not think I will stop recommending it."
Focus on Alternative and Complimentary Therapies, 2009

