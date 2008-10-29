An Introduction to Western Medical Acupuncture
1st Edition
Description
This book is a clear and practical introductory guide to the practice of medical acupuncture. It describes the Western medical approach to the use of acupuncture as a therapy following orthodox diagnosis. The text covers issues of safety, different approaches to acupuncture, basic point information, clinical issues and the application of acupuncture in clinical conditions, especially in the treatment of pain.
Key Features
- A practical guide to the principles and clinical practice of medical acupuncture
- A clear guide to the neurophysiological principles which underlie medical approaches to acupuncture
- A basic explanation of the different styles of medical acupuncture treatment
- Allows the reader to accrue the practical knowledge necessary before beginning to work with medical acupuncture.
Table of Contents
Glossary
1. Introduction
Section I Principles
2. An overview of Western medical acupuncture
3. Neurological mechanisms I: local effects
4. Neurological mechanisms II: segmental analgesia
5. Neurological mechanisms III: extrasegmental analgesia
6. Neurological mechanisms IV: central regulatory effects
7. Myofascial trigger points
8. Traditional Chinese acupuncture reinterpreted
Section II: The evidence
9. Clinical research into the effectiveness of acupuncture
10. Evidence on the safety of acupuncture
Section III: Practical aspects
11. Preparation for treatment
12. Effective needling techniques
13. Safe needling
14. Other acupuncture techniques
Section IV: Treatment manual
15. Treatment guidelines
16. Reference charts: points and innervation
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 29th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702033063
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443071775
About the Author
Adrian White
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Research Fellow (retired), Plymouth University Peninsula School of Medicine and Dentistry, Plymouth, UK; (formerly) Editor in Chief, Acupuncture in Medicine.
Mike Cummings
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, British Medical Acupuncture Society, Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine, London, UK
Jacqueline Filshie
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Anaesthesia and Pain Management, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
Reviews
"Written by a trio of very experienced acupuncture practitioners, clinicians and researchers, the book is a ‘one-stop shop’ in Western medical acupuncture...I am confident that it will be able to stand on its own and establish itself as THE modern manual of medical acupuncture. I do not think I will stop recommending it."
Focus on Alternative and Complimentary Therapies, 2009