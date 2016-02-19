An Introduction to Variational Inequalities and Their Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124073500, 9780080874043

An Introduction to Variational Inequalities and Their Applications, Volume 88

1st Edition

Series Editors: David Kinderlehrer Guido Stampacchia
eBook ISBN: 9780080874043
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1980
Page Count: 312
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
121.00
102.85
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080874043

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

David Kinderlehrer Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

SCHOOL OF MATHEMATICS, UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA

Guido Stampacchia Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University in Pisa

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.