An Introduction to Ultrathin Organic Films

@qu:"The book will provide an excellent introduction to the subject and a valuable quarry for workers in the field anxious to widen their horizons." @source:--NATURE @qu:"A timely book. Dr. Ulman has organized a field that has undergone chaotic growth over the past fifteen years. A must for researchers working on ultrathin films." @source:--Jerome B. Lando, CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSTIY @QU:"This book is the first fully comprehensive successor to the classic work of G.L. Gaines that appeared in 1966. Both the aspiring novice and the seasoned researcher will find this book an invaluable reference." @source:--Helmut Ringsdorf, UNIVERSITY OF MAINZ, Federal Republic of Germany @qu:"I was certainly impressed with the monumental undertaking. It is encyclopedic in that all aspects seem to be covered in great detail with many references." @source:--J.D. Swalen, IBM ALMEDAN RESEARCH CENTER @qu:"The subject of ultrathin organic films has enjoyed an explosive development in the past several years. This book is an excellent summary of this work. Discussions in depth and full treatment of experimental details are given. An indication of the book's thoroughness is provided by the fact that over 1800 references are cited, including a number from 1990. The author, an active worker in the field, has produced a book which will be of great help to others involved in the area." @source:--JOURNAL OF COLLOID AND INTERFACE SCIENCE @qu:"This book will be an important resource for scientists involved in advancedmaterials research." @source:--ADVANCED MATERIALS