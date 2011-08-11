An Introduction to Trading in the Financial Markets
1st Edition
Technology: Systems, Data, and Networks
Description
Networks, systems, and data join the financial markets into a single interrelated environment that processes millions of transactions in real time. This volume, the third of four, investigates the interconnected nature of financial markets by examining networks, systems, and data in turn. Describing what technologies do instead of how they work, the book shows how they drive each step of the trading process. We learn why the speed and scope of financial automation are growing, and we observe the increasing importance of data in the regulatory process. Contributing to these explanations are visual cues that guide readers through the material. If knowledge comes from information, then this volume reveals much about the core of the finance industry.
Key Features
- Explains how technologies and data make the financial markets one of the most automated industries
- Describes how each step in the trading process employs technology and generates information
- Presents major concepts with graphs and easily understood definitions
Readership
New entrants into financial technology and financial markets positions, junior level financial technology and financial markets professionals looking to advance their careers.
Table of Contents
Preface for the Set
Features of the books
Acknowledgments
Preface
Overview
Taxonomy of markets
Entities
Instruments
Functions
Investing and trading
Processes
Global markets
Background
History
Concepts
Visual Glossary
Preface
Overview
Background
Part 1: systems
Part 2: data
Part 3: networks
Part 4: trading process
Part 1: Systems
Introduction
1. Purposes
Display and presentation
Analysis and decision making
Measurement and comparison
Workflow management
Database management
Inventory control
Accounting
Reporting
2. Functions
Buy side
Sell side
3. Tasks
Entering
Updating
Posting
Reconciling
Presenting
4. Events
Accounts
Instruments
5. Organization
Related information in other books
Part 2: Data
Introduction
1. Types
Process data
Reference data
Market data
Identifiers and segments
2. Characteristics
Freshness
State
3. Sources
Trading venues
Issuing companies
Instrument registration
The sell side
The buy side
Vendors
Regulators and governments
4. Purpose
Trading
Accounting and reporting
Risk management and compliance
Regulation and oversight
5. Functions
Buy side
The sell side
6. Business
Tasks
Groups
Ownership
Pricing
Distribution
7. Management
Acquisition
Normalization
Quality control
Database
Entitlements
Inventory control
Cost control
Reporting
Governance
8. Organization
Tasks
Technology
Business and accounting
Sales and marketing
Operations and maintenance
9. Issues
Speed
Units of count
Multiple entitlements/single user
Standards
Inconsistencies and conflicts
Metadata
Volume
Official prices
Ownership and contract problems
Related information in other books
Part 3: Networks
Introduction
1. Concepts
Latency
Queuing
Architecture
Distribution techniques
Design
OSI layers
Standards
2. Span
Internal
Interentity
3. Distribution Technology
Telecommunications
Cellular
Internet
Satellite
4. Types
Telephone and verbal messaging
Market-data networks
Advertising
Trading networks
Post-trade networks
Payments networks
Email and text messaging
Video networks
5. Organization
6. Issues
Message traffic
Capacity planning
Related information in other books
Part 4: Trading Process
Introduction
1. Step 1: Pre-trade Decisions
Processes
Outputs
Summary
Step 2: Buy-Side Trading
Processes
Outputs
Summary
3. Step 3: Order Routing
Processes
Outputs
Summary
4. Step 4: Execution
Processes
Outputs
Summary
5. Step 5: Trade Confirmation
Processes
Outputs
Summary
6. Step 6: Trade Allocation
Processes
Outputs
Summary
7. Step 7: Clearing
Processes
Outputs
Summary
8. Step 8: Settlement
Processes
Outputs
Summary
Related information in other books
Conclusion
Book 1: an introduction to trading in the financial markets: market basics
Book 2: an introduction to trading in the financial markets: trading, markets, instruments, and processes
Book 4: an introduction to trading in the financial markets: global markets, regulation, risk, and compliance
Glossary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 11th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080951195
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123748409
About the Author
R. Tee Williams
R. "Tee" Williams is an expert on market data operations and strategy.
Affiliations and Expertise
R. "Tee" Williams is a well-known consultant and Principal of Tee Williams Associates. Tee has built industry recognition as an expert on market data operations and strategy.