An Introduction to Trading in the Financial Markets: Trading, Markets, Instruments, and Processes
1st Edition
Description
Trading on the financial markets requires the mastery of many subjects, from strategies and the instruments being traded to market structures and the mechanisms that drive executions. This second of four volumes explores them all. After brief explanations of the activities associated with buying and selling, the book covers principals, agents, and the market venues in which they interact. Next come the instruments that they buy and sell: how are they categorized and how do they act? Concluding the volume is a discussion about major processes and the ways that they vary by market and instrument. Contributing to these explanations are visual cues that guide readers through the material. Making profitable trades might not be easy, but with the help of this book they are possible.
Key Features
- Explains the basics of investing and trading, markets, instruments, and processes.
- Presents major concepts with graphs and easily-understood definitions
- Builds upon the introduction provided by Book 1 while preparing the reader for Books 3 and 4
Readership
New entrants into financial technology and financial markets positions, junior level financial technology and financial markets professionals looking to advance their careers.
Table of Contents
Preface for the Set
Features of the books
Acknowledgments
Preface
Overview
Taxonomy of markets
Entities
Instruments
Functions
Technology
Global markets
Risk management
Regulation
Compliance
Visual Glossary
PREFACE
OVERVIEW
PART 1: INVESTING AND TRADING
PART 2: MARKETS AND MARKETPLACES
PART 3: INSTRUMENTS
PART 4: PROCESSES
Part 1: Investing and Trading
Introduction
1. Investing
Investing concepts
Investment styles
2. Trading
Trading concepts
Trading tools
Trade motivation
Trading styles (approaches)
Retail behavior
The spectrum of orders
Trading economics
Conclusions
Related information in other books
Part 2: Markets and Marketplaces
Introduction
1. The Primary Market
Primary market methods
Market organization
Primary market economics
2. Secondary Markets
Secondary market structure
Types of markets
Market format
Market mechanics
Market tools
Liquidity behavior
Related information in other books
Part 3: Instruments
Introduction
1. Cash Instruments
Equities
Fixed income (fixed interest)
Currencies
Commodities
2. Derivative Instruments
Options
Futures
Complex derivatives
Conclusions and related information in other books
Part 4: Processes
Introduction
1. Primary Market Process
Steps in the underwriting process
2. Secondary Market Process
Steps in the trading process
Business process flow
3. Support Processes
Investment research
Steps in the investment research process
Street support processes
Customer support processes
Related information in other books
Conclusion
Book 1: an introduction to trading in the financial markets: market basics
Book 3: an introduction to trading in the financial markets: technology—systems, data, and networks
Book 4: an introduction to trading in the financial markets: global markets, risk, compliance, and regulation
Appendix: Historical settlement methods
Fixed Calendar Settlement Dates
Daily balance orders
Glossary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 14th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080951188
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123748393
About the Author
R. Tee Williams
R. "Tee" Williams is an expert on market data operations and strategy.
Affiliations and Expertise
R. "Tee" Williams is a well-known consultant and Principal of Tee Williams Associates. Tee has built industry recognition as an expert on market data operations and strategy.