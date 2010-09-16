An Introduction to Trading in the Financial Markets: Market Basics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123748386, 9780080951171

An Introduction to Trading in the Financial Markets: Market Basics

1st Edition

Authors: R. Tee Williams
eBook ISBN: 9780080951171
Paperback ISBN: 9780123748386
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th September 2010
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.99
27.19
45.95
39.06
46.36
39.41
34.95
29.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
41.95
35.66
25.99
22.09
32.95
28.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

How do financial markets operate on a daily basis? An Introduction to Trading in the Financial Markets: Market Basics is the first of four volumes, and introduces the structures, instruments, business functions, technology, regulations, and issues that commonly found in financial markets. Placing each of these elements into context, Tee Williams describes what people do to make the markets run. His descriptions apply to all financial markets, and he includes country-specific features, stories, historical facts, glossaries, and brief technical explanations that reveal individual variations and nuances. Reinforcing his insights are visual cues that guide readers through the material. While this book won’t turn you into an expert broker, it will explain where brokers fit into front office, middle office, and back office operations. And that knowledge is valuable indeed.

Key Features

  • Provides easy-to-understand descriptions of all major elements of financial markets
  • Filled with graphs and definitions that help readers learn quickly
  • Offers an integrated context based on the author's 30 years' experience

Readership

New entrants into financial technology and financial markets positions, junior level financial technology and financial markets professionals looking to advance their careers.

Table of Contents


Preface for the Set

Features of the Books

Acknowledgments

Preface

Overview

Preface for the Set

Preface

Overview

History

Visual Glossary

Part 1: Entities (The Players)

Chapter 1: The Buy Side

Chapter 2: The Sell Side

Chapter 3: Markets

Chapter 4: Support

Chapter 5: Regulators

Part 2: Instruments

Chapter 1: Cash

Chapter 2: Derivative Instruments

Chapter 3: Packaged Instruments

Part 3: Markets and Marketplaces

Chapter 1: The Primary Market

Chapter 2: Secondary Markets

Part 4: Functions (Activities)

Chapter 1: Categories

Chapter 2: Buy Side

Chapter 3: Sell Side

Chapter 4: Exchanges and Other Marketplaces

Chapter 5: Support

Chapter 6: Education

Part 5: Technology-Systems, Data, and Networks

Part 6: Global Markets

Part 7: Risk Management

Part 8: Regulation

Conclusion

Glossary

References

Index




Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080951171
Paperback ISBN:
9780123748386

About the Author

R. Tee Williams

R. "Tee" Williams is an expert on market data operations and strategy.

Affiliations and Expertise

R. "Tee" Williams is a well-known consultant and Principal of Tee Williams Associates. Tee has built industry recognition as an expert on market data operations and strategy.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.