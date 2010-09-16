An Introduction to Trading in the Financial Markets: Market Basics
1st Edition
Description
How do financial markets operate on a daily basis? An Introduction to Trading in the Financial Markets: Market Basics is the first of four volumes, and introduces the structures, instruments, business functions, technology, regulations, and issues that commonly found in financial markets. Placing each of these elements into context, Tee Williams describes what people do to make the markets run. His descriptions apply to all financial markets, and he includes country-specific features, stories, historical facts, glossaries, and brief technical explanations that reveal individual variations and nuances. Reinforcing his insights are visual cues that guide readers through the material. While this book won’t turn you into an expert broker, it will explain where brokers fit into front office, middle office, and back office operations. And that knowledge is valuable indeed.
Key Features
- Provides easy-to-understand descriptions of all major elements of financial markets
- Filled with graphs and definitions that help readers learn quickly
- Offers an integrated context based on the author's 30 years' experience
Readership
New entrants into financial technology and financial markets positions, junior level financial technology and financial markets professionals looking to advance their careers.
Table of Contents
Preface for the Set
Features of the Books
Acknowledgments
Preface
Overview
Preface for the Set
Preface
Overview
History
Visual Glossary
Part 1: Entities (The Players)
Chapter 1: The Buy Side
Chapter 2: The Sell Side
Chapter 3: Markets
Chapter 4: Support
Chapter 5: Regulators
Part 2: Instruments
Chapter 1: Cash
Chapter 2: Derivative Instruments
Chapter 3: Packaged Instruments
Part 3: Markets and Marketplaces
Chapter 1: The Primary Market
Chapter 2: Secondary Markets
Part 4: Functions (Activities)
Chapter 1: Categories
Chapter 2: Buy Side
Chapter 3: Sell Side
Chapter 4: Exchanges and Other Marketplaces
Chapter 5: Support
Chapter 6: Education
Part 5: Technology-Systems, Data, and Networks
Part 6: Global Markets
Part 7: Risk Management
Part 8: Regulation
Conclusion
Glossary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 16th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080951171
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123748386
About the Author
R. Tee Williams
R. "Tee" Williams is an expert on market data operations and strategy.
Affiliations and Expertise
R. "Tee" Williams is a well-known consultant and Principal of Tee Williams Associates. Tee has built industry recognition as an expert on market data operations and strategy.