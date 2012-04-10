An Introduction to Trading in the Financial Markets: Global Markets, Risk, Compliance, and Regulation
1st Edition
Succeeding in the financial markets requires a mastery of many disciplines. Mastery begins with understanding the actors, rules, and dynamics, and the ways in which they interact. This volume, the last of a 4-volume series, presents a broad perspective on key subjects such as regulation and compliance, risk and ways to mitigate it, and the directions in which trading markets might evolve. Like its predecessors, it presents alternative versions of the future: will the sell side or buy side come to dominate, for example, and how might new technologies shape global markets? Mastery of the financial markets begins with its authoritative, heavily illustrated presentation.
- Presents a high-level view of global financial markets, including institutions, instruments, and dynamic interactions
- Describes the assumptions and expectations of market participants
- Heavily illustrated so readers can easily understand advanced materials
Pre-professionals and young professionals who seek a broad introduction to all elements of global financial markets.
Table of Contents
Preface for the Set
Preface
Overview
Visual Glossary
Future
PART 1. Global Markets
Introduction
1. Geography
Regional Structure
2. Instruments
Primary Instruments
Secondary Instruments
3. Entities
Buy-Side Entities
Sell-Side Entities
Trading Venues
4. Trading Practices
Buy-side Trading Practices
Sell-Side Trading Practices
5. Issues
Centralization versus Decentralization
Electronic Trading
Latency
Related Information in Other Books
PART 2. Risk
Introduction
1. Type of Loss
Instrument Loss
Position or Portfolio Loss
Department or Division Loss
Firm Loss
Support Entity Loss
National Market Loss
Global Market Loss
2. Kinds of Risk
Business Risk
Environmental, Societal, and Governmental Risk
Financial Risk
Market Risk
Operational Risk
Credit Risk
Liquidity Risk
Counterparty Risk
Regulatory Risk
Systemic Risk
Other Definitions of Risk
3. Causes of Risk
Prices
Fat Tails
Theft
Hubris
Greed and Ego
Ignorance
Wishful Thinking
Lax Controls
Wesons
4. Risk Mitigation
Risk Warnings
Protection
5. Organization of Risk
6. Regulatory Actions
The Group of Thirty
Basel I, II, and III
Dodd-Frank
Prudential Regulations
7. Issues of Risk
Related Information in Other Books
PART 3. Compliance
Introduction
1. Types
Regulatory Types
Financial Types
Operational Types
Customer Types
Contractual Types
2. Support and Organization
Support
Organization
Related Information in Other Books
PART 4. Regulation
Introduction
1. Span of Regulation
Entity
Province or State
National Regulation
Transnational Regulation
Commercial Codes
2. Regulatory Implementation
Self-Regulation
Governmental Regulation
Hybrid Regulation
3. Regulatory Functions
Entity or Function
Trading Market
Primary Market
Enforcement
Executive Body
4. Goals for Regulation
Financial Responsibility
Customer Protection
Professionalism
Transparency
Conflicts of Interest
Best Execution
Competitive Parity
Market Fairness
National Market Defense/Protection
5. Geographic Regulation
United Kingdom
United States
European Union
Basel Committee on Banking Supervision
Rest of the World
6. Types of Regulation
Entity
Markets
Support Activities
7. Regulation Concepts
Rules-Based Regulation
Principles-Based Regulation
Injunctions
Functional Regulation
8. Regulation Issues
Globalization
Competition
Systemic Risks
Related Information in Other Books
PART 5. Playing the Game
Introduction
The Context
1. Step 1
The Portfolio Manager
Market Conditions
Technology
Process
Things We Did Not Consider
2. Step 2
Buy-Side Trader
Market Conditions
Technology
Process
Things We Did Not Consider
3. Step 3
Sales Trader
Market Conditions
Technology
The Process
Things We Did Not Consider
4. Step 4
Trading Venues
Market Conditions
Technology
Process
Things We Did Not Consider
5. Step 5
Purchases and Sales, the Sales Trader, and the Buy-Side Trader
Market Conditions
Technology
Process
Things We Did Not Consider
6. Step 6
Portfolio Accounting
Technology
Process
Things We Did Not Consider
7. Step 7
Participants
Market Conditions
Technology
Process
Things We Did Not Consider
8. Step 8
Participants
Technology
Process
Things We Did Not Consider
Related Information in Other Books
Conclusion
Book 1: An Introduction to Trading in the Financial Markets: Market Basics
Book 2: An Introduction to Trading in the Financial Markets: Trading, Markets, Instruments, and Processes
Book 3: An Introduction to Trading in the Financial Markets: Technology—Systems, Data, and Networks
Glossary
Index
R. Tee Williams
R. "Tee" Williams is an expert on market data operations and strategy.
R. "Tee" Williams is a well-known consultant and Principal of Tee Williams Associates. Tee has built industry recognition as an expert on market data operations and strategy.