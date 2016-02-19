An Introduction to the Theory of Microwave Circuits
1st Edition
Editors: K. Kurokawa
eBook ISBN: 9780323162944
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 446
Details
- No. of pages:
- 446
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162944
About the Editor
K. Kurokawa
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo University Faculty of Medicine, First Department of Internal Medicine, Tokyo, Japan
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.