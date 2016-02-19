An Introduction to the Theory of Microwave Circuits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123957450, 9780323162944

An Introduction to the Theory of Microwave Circuits

1st Edition

Editors: K. Kurokawa
eBook ISBN: 9780323162944
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 446
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
51.95
44.16
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
446
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323162944

About the Editor

K. Kurokawa

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokyo University Faculty of Medicine, First Department of Internal Medicine, Tokyo, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.