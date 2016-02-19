An Introduction to the Study of the Nervous System - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483167718, 9781483195193

An Introduction to the Study of the Nervous System

2nd Edition

Authors: E. E. Hewer G. M. Sandes
eBook ISBN: 9781483195193
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1933
Page Count: 162
Description

An Introduction to the Study of the Nervous System covers topics about the minute structure and functions of the nervous system. The book discusses the minute and gross anatomy of the various parts of the nervous system; the degenerative and regenerative changes following section of the nerves; and the descending and ascending tracts of the spinal cord. The text then describes the cerebellar connections; the deep connections of the cranial nerves; and the microscopic structure of the cortex of the cerebellum and of the cerebrum. The distribution, source, circulation and absorption, pressure, and normal composition of the cerebrospinal fluid and the parts and functions of the autonomic nervous system are also considered. The book further tackles the normal physiology of the sensory and motor paths; the results of interference with the general sensory path at various levels; and the visual path and interference therewith. The text also discusses the cochlear and olfactory paths and the interference therewith and the levels of integration and mechanism of coordinated muscular movement. Students taking courses related to neurology will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


Part I

Chapter I. Nerve Cells and Nerve Fibers

Nerve Cells and Fibers

Neurone Theory

Chapter II. Changes Following Section of Nerves

Structure of Mixed Nerve

Degenerative and Regenerative Changes Following Section of Nerve

Chapter III. The Spinal Cord: Ascending Tracts

Chapter IV. The Spinal Cord: Descending Tracts

Chapter V. Cerebellar Connections

Chapter VI. Deep Connections of Cranial Nerves

Anatomy of Cranial Nerves

Inter-Connections of Cranial Nerves

Tracts Conveyed in the Fillets

Chapter VII. Basal Ganglia Connections

The Internal Capsule

The Optic Thalamus

Chapter VIII. Microscopic Structure of Cortex of Cerebellum and Cerebrum

Chapter IX. Cerebrospinal Fluid

Distribution

Source

Circulation and Absorption-Pressure

Composition

Functions

Chapter X. Autonomic Nervous System

Ganglia

True and Para-Sympathetic Fibers

Splanchnic Nerves

Supply of Certain Specified Structures

Different Part of System

Functions of System

Part II

Chapter I. The Normal Physiology of the Sensory Path

Path of Sensory Impulse

Parts Played by Optic Thalamus and Cerebral Cortex

Chapter II. Results of Interference with the General Sensory Path at Various Levels

Chapter III. Visual Path and Interference therewith

Lesions of the Path at Different Levels from Periphery to Cortex

Accommodation Reaction

Light Reflex

Chapter IV. The Cochlear Path and the Olfactory Path, and Interference therewith

Chapter V. The Cerebral Cortex

Cortical Layers

Localisation of Functions in the Cortex

Chapter VI. The Normal Physiology of the Motor Path

The Pyramidal and Extra-Pyramidal Paths

Chapter VII. Results of Interference with the Motor Path at Various Levels

Chapter VIII. Reflex Action

Reflexes in the Spinal Frog, Spinal Dog, and Spinal Man

Types of Reflexes in Man—Conditioned Reflexes

Chapter IX. Levels of Integration and Mechanism of Co-ordinated Muscular Movement

Reciprocal Innervation

Posture

Muscle Tone

Magnus' Classification

Cerebellum

Comparison Between Effects of Lower and Upper Motor Neurone Lesions

Chapter X. Notes on Certain Pathological Conditions

Hemisection and Complete Section of the Cord-Aphasia—Nystagmus

Appendix. Histological Methods

Index






