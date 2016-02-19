An Introduction to the Study of the Nervous System covers topics about the minute structure and functions of the nervous system. The book discusses the minute and gross anatomy of the various parts of the nervous system; the degenerative and regenerative changes following section of the nerves; and the descending and ascending tracts of the spinal cord. The text then describes the cerebellar connections; the deep connections of the cranial nerves; and the microscopic structure of the cortex of the cerebellum and of the cerebrum. The distribution, source, circulation and absorption, pressure, and normal composition of the cerebrospinal fluid and the parts and functions of the autonomic nervous system are also considered. The book further tackles the normal physiology of the sensory and motor paths; the results of interference with the general sensory path at various levels; and the visual path and interference therewith. The text also discusses the cochlear and olfactory paths and the interference therewith and the levels of integration and mechanism of coordinated muscular movement. Students taking courses related to neurology will find the book useful.