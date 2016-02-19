An Introduction to the Study of the Nervous System
2nd Edition
Description
An Introduction to the Study of the Nervous System covers topics about the minute structure and functions of the nervous system. The book discusses the minute and gross anatomy of the various parts of the nervous system; the degenerative and regenerative changes following section of the nerves; and the descending and ascending tracts of the spinal cord. The text then describes the cerebellar connections; the deep connections of the cranial nerves; and the microscopic structure of the cortex of the cerebellum and of the cerebrum. The distribution, source, circulation and absorption, pressure, and normal composition of the cerebrospinal fluid and the parts and functions of the autonomic nervous system are also considered. The book further tackles the normal physiology of the sensory and motor paths; the results of interference with the general sensory path at various levels; and the visual path and interference therewith. The text also discusses the cochlear and olfactory paths and the interference therewith and the levels of integration and mechanism of coordinated muscular movement. Students taking courses related to neurology will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Part I
Chapter I. Nerve Cells and Nerve Fibers
Nerve Cells and Fibers
Neurone Theory
Chapter II. Changes Following Section of Nerves
Structure of Mixed Nerve
Degenerative and Regenerative Changes Following Section of Nerve
Chapter III. The Spinal Cord: Ascending Tracts
Chapter IV. The Spinal Cord: Descending Tracts
Chapter V. Cerebellar Connections
Chapter VI. Deep Connections of Cranial Nerves
Anatomy of Cranial Nerves
Inter-Connections of Cranial Nerves
Tracts Conveyed in the Fillets
Chapter VII. Basal Ganglia Connections
The Internal Capsule
The Optic Thalamus
Chapter VIII. Microscopic Structure of Cortex of Cerebellum and Cerebrum
Chapter IX. Cerebrospinal Fluid
Distribution
Source
Circulation and Absorption-Pressure
Composition
Functions
Chapter X. Autonomic Nervous System
Ganglia
True and Para-Sympathetic Fibers
Splanchnic Nerves
Supply of Certain Specified Structures
Different Part of System
Functions of System
Part II
Chapter I. The Normal Physiology of the Sensory Path
Path of Sensory Impulse
Parts Played by Optic Thalamus and Cerebral Cortex
Chapter II. Results of Interference with the General Sensory Path at Various Levels
Chapter III. Visual Path and Interference therewith
Lesions of the Path at Different Levels from Periphery to Cortex
Accommodation Reaction
Light Reflex
Chapter IV. The Cochlear Path and the Olfactory Path, and Interference therewith
Chapter V. The Cerebral Cortex
Cortical Layers
Localisation of Functions in the Cortex
Chapter VI. The Normal Physiology of the Motor Path
The Pyramidal and Extra-Pyramidal Paths
Chapter VII. Results of Interference with the Motor Path at Various Levels
Chapter VIII. Reflex Action
Reflexes in the Spinal Frog, Spinal Dog, and Spinal Man
Types of Reflexes in Man—Conditioned Reflexes
Chapter IX. Levels of Integration and Mechanism of Co-ordinated Muscular Movement
Reciprocal Innervation
Posture
Muscle Tone
Magnus' Classification
Cerebellum
Comparison Between Effects of Lower and Upper Motor Neurone Lesions
Chapter X. Notes on Certain Pathological Conditions
Hemisection and Complete Section of the Cord-Aphasia—Nystagmus
Appendix. Histological Methods
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 162
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2033
- Published:
- 1st January 1933
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195193