An Introduction to the Seasoning of Timber - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080106359, 9781483185309

An Introduction to the Seasoning of Timber

1st Edition

Pergamon Series of Monographs on Furniture and Timber

Editors: W. J. Kape
eBook ISBN: 9781483185309
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 188
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Pergamon Series of Monographs on Furniture and Timber, Volume 1: An Introduction to the Seasoning of Timber discusses the applied technology of wood preservation. The book is comprised of 10 chapters that cover both methods and concerns of seasoning timber. The text first provides an introduction to the subject of timber seasoning, and then proceeds to detailing the botanical structure related to drying. Next, the book tackles issues of moisture and dryness of timber. The next two chapters deal with air and kiln seasoning. Chapters 7 and 8 discuss drying defects and drying schedules. The last two chapters cover other methods of seasoning and other aspect of timber drying. The book will be of great use to professionals in the timber industry. Botanists and agriculturists will also benefit from the book.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Acknowledgments

1 Introduction

2 Botanical Structure Related to Drying

3 Dryness and Moisture Content

4 Drying Elements

5 Air Seasoning

6 Kiln Seasoning

7 Drying Defects

8 Drying Schedules

9 Other Methods of Seasoning

10 Other Aspects of Timber Drying

Index

Details

No. of pages:
188
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483185309

About the Editor

W. J. Kape

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.