Pergamon Series of Monographs on Furniture and Timber, Volume 1: An Introduction to the Seasoning of Timber discusses the applied technology of wood preservation. The book is comprised of 10 chapters that cover both methods and concerns of seasoning timber. The text first provides an introduction to the subject of timber seasoning, and then proceeds to detailing the botanical structure related to drying. Next, the book tackles issues of moisture and dryness of timber. The next two chapters deal with air and kiln seasoning. Chapters 7 and 8 discuss drying defects and drying schedules. The last two chapters cover other methods of seasoning and other aspect of timber drying. The book will be of great use to professionals in the timber industry. Botanists and agriculturists will also benefit from the book.