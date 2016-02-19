An Introduction to The Mathematics of Finance - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080217963, 9781483135854

An Introduction to The Mathematics of Finance

2nd Edition

Authors: A. H. Pollard
eBook ISBN: 9781483135854
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 98
Description

An Introduction to the Mathematics of Finance provides a simple, nonmathematical introduction to the mathematics of finance. Topics discussed in this book include simple interest; compound interest—annual compounding; annuities—certain; use of compound interest; and sinking funds. The equations of value; compounding more frequently than annually; and contracts at ""flat"" rates of interest are also deliberated. This text likewise elaborates on the loans repayable by equal annual installments when interest is charged only on the amount of principal from time to time outstanding. Exercises are provided at the end of each chapter, including its corresponding solutions. This publication provides a working knowledge of the mathematics of finance that is helpful to accountants, economists, investment officers, and demographers.

Table of Contents


Chapter One Simple Interest

Chapter Two Compound Interest - Annual Compounding

Chapter Three Annuities—Certain

Chapter Four The Use of Compound Interest Tables

Chapter Five Loans Repayable by Equal Annual Installments When Interest is Charged Only on the Amount of Principal from Time to Time Outstanding

Chapter Six Sinking Funds

Chapter Seven Equations of Value

Chapter Eight Compounding More Frequently than Annually

Chapter Nine Contracts at "Flat" Rates of Interest

Solutions to Exercises

Appendix I Tests on Chapters One to Five

Tables Compound Interest Tables at Rates

Interest from ½ Percent to 20 Percent

98
