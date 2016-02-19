An Introduction to The Mathematics of Finance
2nd Edition
Description
An Introduction to the Mathematics of Finance provides a simple, nonmathematical introduction to the mathematics of finance. Topics discussed in this book include simple interest; compound interest—annual compounding; annuities—certain; use of compound interest; and sinking funds. The equations of value; compounding more frequently than annually; and contracts at ""flat"" rates of interest are also deliberated. This text likewise elaborates on the loans repayable by equal annual installments when interest is charged only on the amount of principal from time to time outstanding. Exercises are provided at the end of each chapter, including its corresponding solutions. This publication provides a working knowledge of the mathematics of finance that is helpful to accountants, economists, investment officers, and demographers.
Table of Contents
Chapter One Simple Interest
Chapter Two Compound Interest - Annual Compounding
Chapter Three Annuities—Certain
Chapter Four The Use of Compound Interest Tables
Chapter Five Loans Repayable by Equal Annual Installments When Interest is Charged Only on the Amount of Principal from Time to Time Outstanding
Chapter Six Sinking Funds
Chapter Seven Equations of Value
Chapter Eight Compounding More Frequently than Annually
Chapter Nine Contracts at "Flat" Rates of Interest
Solutions to Exercises
Appendix I Tests on Chapters One to Five
Tables Compound Interest Tables at Rates
Interest from ½ Percent to 20 Percent
Details
- No. of pages:
- 98
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483135854