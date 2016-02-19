An Introduction to the Mathematics of Finance provides a simple, nonmathematical introduction to the mathematics of finance. Topics discussed in this book include simple interest; compound interest—annual compounding; annuities—certain; use of compound interest; and sinking funds. The equations of value; compounding more frequently than annually; and contracts at ""flat"" rates of interest are also deliberated. This text likewise elaborates on the loans repayable by equal annual installments when interest is charged only on the amount of principal from time to time outstanding. Exercises are provided at the end of each chapter, including its corresponding solutions. This publication provides a working knowledge of the mathematics of finance that is helpful to accountants, economists, investment officers, and demographers.