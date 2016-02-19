An Introduction to the Longitudinal Static Stability of Low-Speed Aircraft - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200194, 9781483225227

An Introduction to the Longitudinal Static Stability of Low-Speed Aircraft

1st Edition

Authors: F. G. Irving
eBook ISBN: 9781483225227
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 152
Description

International Series of Monographs in Aeronautics and Astronautics, Volume 5: An Introduction to the Longitudinal Static Stability of Low-Speed Aircraft covers the concepts and practical applications of longitudinal static stability and control to the design and flight testing of low-speed aircraft.
This book is composed of 11 chapters, and begins with a brief overview of the concepts of static stability. The next chapters deal with the forces and moments acting on an aeroplane, particularly on the wings and tail, as well as their properties, which are expressed in mathematical terms. These topics are followed by discussions on conditions of static stability; general stability considerations; the influence of static stability on the pilot's action, and measure of static stability for flight tests. The final chapters review the maneuverability in pitch and the motion of tailplanes. This book will prove useful to undergraduate aeronautics students.

Table of Contents


Foreword

1 The Concept of Static Stability

2 Preliminary Considerations and Definitions

3 Conditions for Static Stability

4 General Stability Considerations

5 Stick-Fixed and Stick-Free Stability

6 The Influence of Static Stability on the Pilot's Actions

7 Flight Tests to Measure Static Stability

8 The Effect of a Weight or Spring in the Elevator Circuit

9 Maneuverability in Pitch

10 Moving Tailplanes

11 Some Miscellaneous Effects

Appendices

I The Criterion of Static Stability

II References and Suggestions for Further Reading

III An Example of Stability Calculations

Index

List of Symbols


About the Author

F. G. Irving

