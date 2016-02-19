International Series of Monographs in Aeronautics and Astronautics, Volume 5: An Introduction to the Longitudinal Static Stability of Low-Speed Aircraft covers the concepts and practical applications of longitudinal static stability and control to the design and flight testing of low-speed aircraft.

This book is composed of 11 chapters, and begins with a brief overview of the concepts of static stability. The next chapters deal with the forces and moments acting on an aeroplane, particularly on the wings and tail, as well as their properties, which are expressed in mathematical terms. These topics are followed by discussions on conditions of static stability; general stability considerations; the influence of static stability on the pilot's action, and measure of static stability for flight tests. The final chapters review the maneuverability in pitch and the motion of tailplanes. This book will prove useful to undergraduate aeronautics students.