An Introduction to the Electron Theory of Solids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080122199, 9781483136714

An Introduction to the Electron Theory of Solids

1st Edition

Metallurgy Division

Authors: John Stringer
Editors: W. S. Owen D. W. Hopkins H. M. Finniston
eBook ISBN: 9781483136714
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 256
Description

An Introduction to the Electron Theory of Solids introduces the reader to the electron theory of solids. Topics covered range from the breakdown of classical theory to atomic spectra and the old quantum theory, as well as the uncertainty principle of Heisenberg and the foundations of quantum mechanics. Some problems in wave mechanics and a wave-mechanical treatment of the simple harmonic oscillator and the hydrogen atom are also presented. Comprised of 12 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to Isaac Newton's theory of classical mechanics and how the scientists after him discounted his ideas. The discussion then turns to the spectrum of atomic hydrogen and the old quantum theory; Heisenberg's uncertainty principle and the consequences of wave-particle duality; the foundations of quantum mechanics; and assemblies of atoms. Atoms in motion and statistical mechanics are also considered, along with simple models of metals and the band theory of solids. The final chapter presents some results of band theory, with particular reference to thermal ionization of impurity atoms and conductivity of metals.
This monograph is primarily intended for students of any discipline.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1. The Breakdown of Classical Theory

2. Atomic Spectra and the Old Quantum Theory

3. The Uncertainty Principle of Heisenberg

4. The Foundations of Quantum Mechanics

5. Some Problems in Wave Mechanics

6. A Wave-Mechanical Treatment of the Simple Harmonic Oscillator and the Hydrogen Atom

7. Assemblies of Atoms

8. Atoms in Motion

9. Statistical Mechanics

10. Simple Models of Metals

11. The Band Theory of Solids

12. Some Results of Band Theory

Index

About the Author

John Stringer

About the Editor

W. S. Owen

D. W. Hopkins

Affiliations and Expertise

University College of Swansea, UK

H. M. Finniston

