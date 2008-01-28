An Introduction to the Dynamics of El Nino and the Southern Oscillation
1st Edition
Description
Many scientists either working on the El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO) problem or its many applications have not been trained in both the equatorial ocean and atmospheric dynamics necessary to understand it. This book seeks to overcome this difficulty by providing a step by step introduction to ENSO, helping the upper level graduate student or research scientist to learn quickly the ENSO basics and be up to date with the latest ENSO research. The text assumes that the reader has a knowledge of the equations of fluid mechanics on a rotating earth and emphasizes the observations and simple physical explanations of them.
Following a history of ENSO and a discussion of ENSO observations in Chapters 1 and 2, Chapters 3-5 consider relevant equatorial ocean dynamics, Chapters 6 and 9 relevant atmospheric dynamics, and Chapters 7 and 8 the main paradigms for how the Pacific Ocean and atmosphere couple together to produce ENSO. Chapter 8 also discusses the old mystery of why ENSO tends to be locked in phase with the seasonal cycle. Successful dynamical and statistical approaches to ENSO prediction are discussed in Chapters 10 and 11 while Chapter 12 concludes the book with examples of how ENSO influences marine and bird life.
Key Features
- Quick reference guide and step by step introduction to El Niño/Southern Oscillation dynamics
- Keep informed and up to date on El Niño/Southern Oscillation research and how El Niño and the Southern Oscillation can be predicted
- Understand how El Niño can affect marine and bird life
Readership
Oceanographers, meteorologists, biologists, earth scientists
Table of Contents
ENSO in the Tropical Pacific. Equatorial Ocean Dynamics. Equatorial Wave Reflection from Pacific Ocean Boundaries. Wind-forced Equatorial Wave Theory and the Equatorial Ocean Response to ENSO Wind Forcing. Sea Surface Temperature, Deep Atmospheric Convection and ENSO Surface Winds. ENSO Coupled Ocean-Atmosphere Models. Phase-locking of ENSO to the Calendar Year. Upper Air Response to ENSO Heating and Atmospheric Teleconnections. ENSO Forecasting using Dynamical Models. ENSO Forecasting using Statistical Models. ENSO’s Influence on Marine and Bird Life. Appendix A. Empirical Orthogonal Function Analysis (Principal Component Analysis). Appendix B. Canonical Correlation Analysis (CCA).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 28th January 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080560830
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120885480