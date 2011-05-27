An Introduction to Stochastic Modeling, Student Solutions Manual (e-only)
1st Edition
Authors: Mark Pinsky
eBook ISBN: 9780123852267
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th May 2011
Page Count: 510
Table of Contents
Chapter 1
Chapter 2
Chapter 3
Chapter 4
Chapter 5
Chapter 6
Chapter 7
Chapter 8
Chapter 9
Chapter 10
Chapter 11
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 27th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123852267
About the Author
Mark Pinsky
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.