An Introduction to Sociology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080121543, 9781483135885

An Introduction to Sociology

1st Edition

Authors: Bryan S. R. Green Edward A. Johns
eBook ISBN: 9781483135885
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 168
Description

An Introduction to Sociology presents the theoretical approaches, the methods of inquiry, and the concepts with which sociologists attempt to order the intricate phenomena of social interaction. This book provides an illustration of particular investigations that may provide some insights into substantive features of society and social behavior. Organized into six chapters, this book starts with an overview of scientific proposition, which is the statement of a relationship between specified properties of events and objects. This text then explains the fundamental concepts that appear in the empirical and theoretical writings of sociologists. Other chapters present a discussion of what sociologists actually study, which includes the substantive areas of investigation and the aims of the investigation. This book discusses as well the institutionalized areas of society, including the family, the economy, and the polity. The final chapter deals with the theories of the middle-range. This book is a valuable resource for sociologists.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1. Sociology as a Scientific Discipline

2. Some Sociological Definitions

3. The Subject Matter of Sociology

4. Some Institutional Areas of Society

5. The Structural-Functional Approach to Social Analysis

6. Middle-range Theories of Social Behavior

Bibliography

Index

