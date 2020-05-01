An Introduction to Real Estate Finance
2nd Edition
An Introduction to Real Estate Finance, Second Edition presents a broad view of real estate finance, from the individual property operating level to the macro economic trends that affect global real estate capital markets. Readers learn about the structure and organization of the real estate industry and acquire the skills to analyse a property. With extensive learning tools for students and teachers, the Second Edition assumes that readers are familiar with basic financial accounting and finance principles, such as the time value of money and the calculation of internal rate of return. This easy-to-access primer on real estate finance develops in readers the ability to think about real estate in a rigorous way, from a finance perspective.
- Increases by 2-3 times the number of simple example numerical problems
- Provides specific financial metrics used to analyse major property types and financing vehicles
- Introduces widely adopted examples of foreign financing techniques
Upper-division undergraduates, MA, and Ph.D. students who need an introduction to real estate industry practices. The material is also relevant for practitioners who need its mathematics
- The Real Estate Industry
2. Market Analysis
3. Accounting and Tax
4. Cash Flows and Modeling
5. Property Valuation
6. Capital Markets
7. Property Finance: Debt
8. Mortgage-Backed Securities
9. Property Finance: Equity
10. Capital Structure
11. Development Finance
12. Housing Finance
13. REITs and Real Estate Corporate Finance
14. Corporate Real Estate
15. International Real Estate
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159095
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128159101
Edward Glickman
Edward Glickman is the Executive Director of the Center for Real Estate Finance Research and Clinical Professor of Finance at New York University's Stern School of Business. He has more than 30 years' experience in the real estate and financial services industry.
New York University, NY, USA