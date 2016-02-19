An Introduction to Public Health
1st Edition
An Introduction to Public Health deals with the administration of public health services in the United Kingdom. This book discusses the local government as partners to national health services. After giving a background of the English local government, the growth of local health services, and the functions of local health services, the author discusses the changing inter-related operations of many agencies such as the medical profession, the hospitals, auxiliaries, and administrative arrangements. Environmental hygiene encompasses the following: potable and sufficient supply of water, efficient drainage, sewerage, and disposal system, as well as appropriate housing and an uncontaminated atmosphere. The author also addresses the school health service system, the prevention or management of communicable diseases including disinfection, quarantine, and isolation. The author addresses public food safety in terms of food handling, bacterial contamination of food, and transferrable animal diseases. Legislation plays an important role in work conditions, factory hygiene, control of environment, and the effects of certain occupations on health. The author also cites improvements made in the Poor Law Act and in the National Health Insurance scheme. This book can be of interest to English historians, political scientists, officials concerned with public health and safety, as well as policy makers in local government administrations.
Table of Contents
Chapter I.-Local Government and the Health Services
Chapter II.-Partners in the Country's Health Services
Chapter III.-Environmental Hygiene
Chapter IV.-The Personal Services
Chapter V.-Communicable Diseases
Chapter VI.-Food and Dietetics
Chapter VII.-Factory Hygiene. Poor Law. National Health Insurance
Chapter VIII.-Vital Statistics
Index
