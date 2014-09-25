An Introduction to Probability and Statistical Inference, Second Edition, guides you through probability models and statistical methods and helps you to think critically about various concepts. Written by award-winning author George Roussas, this book introduces readers with no prior knowledge in probability or statistics to a thinking process to help them obtain the best solution to a posed question or situation. It provides a plethora of examples for each topic discussed, giving the reader more experience in applying statistical methods to different situations.

This text contains an enhanced number of exercises and graphical illustrations where appropriate to motivate the reader and demonstrate the applicability of probability and statistical inference in a great variety of human activities. Reorganized material is included in the statistical portion of the book to ensure continuity and enhance understanding. Each section includes relevant proofs where appropriate, followed by exercises with useful clues to their solutions. Furthermore, there are brief answers to even-numbered exercises at the back of the book and detailed solutions to all exercises are available to instructors in an Answers Manual.

This text will appeal to advanced undergraduate and graduate students, as well as researchers and practitioners in engineering, business, social sciences or agriculture.