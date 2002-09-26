An Introduction to Predictive Maintenance
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Impact of Maintenance
Financial Implications and Cost Justification
Role of Maintenance Organization
Benefits of Predictive Maintenance
Machine-Train Monitoring Parameters
Predictive Maintenance Techniques
Vibration Monitoring and Analysis
Thermography
Tribology
Process Parameter
Other Methods
Visual Inspection
Operating Dynamics Analysis
Failure-Mode Analysis
Establishing a Predictive Maintenance Program
A Total Plant Predictive Maintenance Program
Maintaining the Program
World-class Maintenance
Description
This second edition of An Introduction to Predictive Maintenance helps plant, process, maintenance and reliability managers and engineers to develop and implement a comprehensive maintenance management program, providing proven strategies for regularly monitoring critical process equipment and systems, predicting machine failures, and scheduling maintenance accordingly.
Since the publication of the first edition in 1990, there have been many changes in both technology and methodology, including financial implications, the role of a maintenance organization, predictive maintenance techniques, various analyses, and maintenance of the program itself. This revision includes a complete update of the applicable chapters from the first edition as well as six additional chapters outlining the most recent information available.
Having already been implemented and maintained successfully in hundreds of manufacturing and process plants worldwide, the practices detailed in this second edition of An Introduction to Predictive Maintenance will save plants and corporations, as well as U.S. industry as a whole, billions of dollars by minimizing unexpected equipment failures and its resultant high maintenance cost while increasing productivity.
Key Features
- A comprehensive introduction to a system of monitoring critical industrial equipment
- Optimize the availability of process machinery and greatly reduce the cost of maintenance
- Provides the means to improve product quality, productivity and profitability of manufacturing and production plants
Readership
Plant, process, maintenance and reliability managers and engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 437
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
- Published:
- 26th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080478692
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750675314
Reviews
"Mobley has written several books on individual predictive technologies and is a leading consultant on industrial maintenance practices. His latest book will satisfy anyone who wants to understand and begin implementation of predictive maintenance." --Plant Engineering, March 2003
"The primary audience for this book will be plant managers, process engineers, and managers of maintenance operations, but the book provides useful backround information for anyone interested in the maintenance issues involved in keeping manufacturing operations running efficiently." --JCT Coatings Tech, March 2004
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
R. Keith Mobley Author
Mr. Mobley is president and CEO of Integrated Systems Inc. of Knoxville, Tenn. He has written numerous publications on such topics as plant performance, maintenance engineering, maintenance management, and predictive maintenance. He is also a contributing editor for Plant Services magazine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Integrated Systems Inc., Knoxville, TN, USA