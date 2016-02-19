An Introduction to Polymer Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080118918, 9781483139012

An Introduction to Polymer Chemistry

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Intermediate Chemistry Division

Authors: D. Margerison G. C. East
Editors: J. E. Spice
eBook ISBN: 9781483139012
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 308
Description

An Introduction to Polymer Chemistry focuses on the fundamental chemistry of synthetic organic polymers of high molecular weight. This book explains the basic principles of polymer chemistry, from significant methods of molecular weight determination to the simpler mechanisms of polymerization. The osmotic, light scattering, and viscosity methods of molecular weight determination are fully discussed together with the kinetics of selected examples of condensation and free-radical addition polymerization. The main features of ionic polymerization are also elaborated. This text, however, does not cover the thermodynamics of polymer solutions or the methods of structure determination. This publication is a good reference to university and technical college students researching on polymer chemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Principal Symbols

1. Introduction

2. Determination of Molecular Weight

3. Condensation Polymerization

4. Free Radical Addition Polymerization

5. Ionic Polymerization

References

Index

