An Introduction to Organic Lasers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785481581, 9780081010723

An Introduction to Organic Lasers

1st Edition

Authors: Azzedine Boudrioua Mahmoud Chakaroun Alexis Fischer
eBook ISBN: 9780081010723
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785481581
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 1st July 2017
Page Count: 226
Description

One of the biggest challenges of organic optoelectronics is the realization of the first organic laser diode (electrically pumped) which has a very strong potential for many applications.

Similar to what happened in the field of inorganic optoelectronics when transforming LEDs into LDs, the race is on to transform an OLED into an OLD. This involves the development of innovative solutions to overcome the difficulties inherent in organic materials and the electric pump.

This book presents the elements of physics, materials and technologies that allow us to understand the basics of organic lasers and to capture the progress made. It also provides guidance for future developments towards the organic laser diode.

 

Key Features

  • Describes the latest advancements in the development of organic lasers, one of the most challenging issues of the early part of this century
  • Provides a detailed description of material features
  • Features the state-of-the-art of organic sources and their potential applications
  • Contains several topics currently under development

Readership

Researchers and students in Departments of mathematics and physics in universities and schools of engineering and also in research institutes

Table of Contents

1. Organic Semiconductors
2. Organic Light-emitting Diodes
3. Organic Lasers
4. Organic PLasmonics: Towards Organic Nanolasers

About the Author

Azzedine Boudrioua

Azzedine Boudrioua is Professor at the University of Paris 13 in France. He leads the Organic Photonics and Nanostructures team of the Laboratory of Laser Physics (LPL).

Mahmoud Chakaroun

Mahmoud Chakaroun is a lecturer at the University of Paris 13 in France. He develops research activities in the fields of OLED and organic laser sources.

Alexis Fischer

Alexis Fischer is Professor at the University Paris 13 in France.

