An Introduction to Organic Lasers
1st Edition
Description
One of the biggest challenges of organic optoelectronics is the realization of the first organic laser diode (electrically pumped) which has a very strong potential for many applications.
Similar to what happened in the field of inorganic optoelectronics when transforming LEDs into LDs, the race is on to transform an OLED into an OLD. This involves the development of innovative solutions to overcome the difficulties inherent in organic materials and the electric pump.
This book presents the elements of physics, materials and technologies that allow us to understand the basics of organic lasers and to capture the progress made. It also provides guidance for future developments towards the organic laser diode.
Key Features
- Describes the latest advancements in the development of organic lasers, one of the most challenging issues of the early part of this century
- Provides a detailed description of material features
- Features the state-of-the-art of organic sources and their potential applications
- Contains several topics currently under development
Readership
Researchers and students in Departments of mathematics and physics in universities and schools of engineering and also in research institutes
Table of Contents
1. Organic Semiconductors
2. Organic Light-emitting Diodes
3. Organic Lasers
4. Organic PLasmonics: Towards Organic Nanolasers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 1st July 2017
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081010723
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481581
About the Author
Azzedine Boudrioua
Azzedine Boudrioua is Professor at the University of Paris 13 in France. He leads the Organic Photonics and Nanostructures team of the Laboratory of Laser Physics (LPL).
Affiliations and Expertise
Azzedine Boudrioua, University of Paris 13, France
Mahmoud Chakaroun
Mahmoud Chakaroun is a lecturer at the University of Paris 13 in France. He develops research activities in the fields of OLED and organic laser sources.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mahmoud Chakaroun, University of Paris 13, France
Alexis Fischer
Alexis Fischer is Professor at the University Paris 13 in France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Alexis Fischer, the University Paris 13, France