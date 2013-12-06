An Introduction to Nuclear Waste Immobilisation
2nd Edition
Description
Drawing on the authors’ extensive experience in the processing and disposal of waste, An Introduction to Nuclear Waste Immobilisation, Second Edition examines the gamut of nuclear waste issues from the natural level of radionuclides in the environment to geological disposal of waste-forms and their long-term behavior. It covers all-important aspects of processing and immobilization, including nuclear decay, regulations, new technologies and methods. Significant focus is given to the analysis of the various matrices used, especially cement and glass, with further discussion of other matrices such as bitumen. The final chapter concentrates on the performance assessment of immobilizing materials and safety of disposal, providing a full range of the resources needed to understand and correctly immobilize nuclear waste.
Key Features
- The fully revised second edition focuses on core technologies and has an integrated approach to immobilization and hazards
- Each chapter focuses on a different matrix used in nuclear waste immobilization: cement, bitumen, glass and new materials
- Keeps the most important issues surrounding nuclear waste - such as treatment schemes and technologies and disposal - at the forefront
Readership
Materials, environmental and energy scientists and researchers. Anyone researching or developing materials for nuclear waste immobilization
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface to the Second Edition
1. Introduction to Immobilisation
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Importance of Waste
1.3 Radioactive Waste
1.4 Recycling
1.5 Waste Minimisation
1.6 Processing and Immobilisation
1.7 Time Frames
Bibliography
2. Nuclear Decay
2.1 Nuclear Matter
2.2 Radioactive Decay
2.3 Decay Law
2.4 Radioactive Equilibrium
2.5 Activity
2.6 Alpha Decay
2.7 Beta Decay
2.8 Gamma Decay
2.9 Spontaneous Fission
2.10 Radionuclide Characteristics
Bibliography
3. Contaminants and Hazards
3.1 Elemental Abundance
3.2 Migration and Redistribution
3.3 Potential Hazard of Nuclear Waste
3.4 Relative Hazards
3.5 Importance of Wasteform: Real Hazard Concept
3.6 Wasteform Durability and Hazard Diminishing
Bibliography
4. Naturally Occurring Radionuclides
4.1 NORM and TENORM
4.2 Primordial Radionuclides
4.3 Use of Primordial Radionuclides for Dating
4.4 Natural Nuclear Reactors
4.5 Cosmogenic Radionuclides
4.6 Natural Radionuclides in Igneous Rocks
4.7 Natural Radionuclides in Sedimentary Rocks and Soils
4.8 Natural Radionuclides in Sea Water
4.9 Radon Emissions
4.10 Natural Radionuclides in the Human Body
Bibliography
5. Background Radiation
5.1 Radiation is Natural
5.2 Dose Units
5.3 Biological Consequences of Irradiation
5.4 Background Radiation
Bibliography
6. Nuclear Waste Regulations
6.1 Regulatory Organisations
6.2 Protection Philosophies
6.3 Regulation of Radioactive Materials and Sources
6.4 Exemption Criteria and Levels
6.5 Clearance of Materials from Regulatory Control – Moderate Amounts
6.6 Clearance of Materials from Regulatory Control – Bulk Amounts
6.7 Double Standards
6.8 Dose Limits
6.9 Control of Radiation Hazards
6.10 Nuclear Waste Classification
6.11 IAEA Classification Scheme
6.12 Examples of Waste Classification
References
Bibliography
7. Principles of Nuclear Waste Management
7.1 International Consensus
7.2 Objective of Radioactive Waste Management
7.3 Fundamental Principles
7.4 Comments on the Fundamental Principles
7.5 Fundamental Safety Principles
7.6 Ethical Principles
7.7 Joint Convention
7.8 International Cooperation
References
Bibliography
8. Nuclear Waste Types and Sources
8.1 Sources of Nuclear Waste
8.2 Front-End and Operational NFC Waste
8.3 Back-End Open NFC Waste
8.4 Back-End Closed NFC Waste
8.5 Back-End NFC Decommissioning Waste
8.6 Non-NFC Wastes
8.7 Accidental Wastes
8.8 Global Inventory
References
Bibliography
9. Short-Lived Waste Radionuclides
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Tritium
9.3 Cobalt-60
9.4 Strontium-90
9.5 Cesium-137
Bibliography
10. Long-Lived Waste Radionuclides
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Carbon-14
10.3 Technetium-99
10.4 Iodine-129
10.5 Plutonium
10.6 Neptunium-237
10.7 Nuclear Criticality
References
Bibliography
11. Waste Processing Schemes
11.1 Management Roadmap
11.2 Waste Life Cycle
11.3 Pre-disposal
11.4 Disposal
11.5 Categorisation for Processing
11.6 Selection of Processing Technologies
11.7 Wasteforms
11.8 Waste Packages
11.9 Processing of NORM waste
References
Bibliography
12. Characterisation of Radioactive Waste
12.1 Approaches to Waste Characterisation
12.2 Characterisation of Radiation Fields
12.3 Sampling and Characterisation of Surface Contamination
12.4 Waste Characterisation Techniques
12.5 Characterisation of Waste Packages and Wasteforms
12.6 Characterisation of Environment and Personnel
Bibliography
13. Pre-treatment of Radioactive Wastes
13.1 Pre-treatment Objectives
13.2 Collection and Segregation
13.3 Adjustment
13.4 Size Reduction
13.5 Packaging
13.6 Decontamination
Bibliography
14. Treatment of Radioactive Wastes
14.1 Treatment Objectives
14.2 Treatment of Aqueous Wastes
14.3 Treatment of Organic Liquid Wastes
14.4 Treatment of Solid Wastes
14.5 Treatment of Gaseous and Airborne Effluents
14.6 Partitioning and Transmutation
Reference
Bibliography
15. Immobilisation of Radioactive Waste in Cement
15.1 Cementitious Wasteforms
15.2 Hydraulic Cements
15.3 Cement Hydration
15.4 Phase Composition of Hydrated Cements
15.5 Cementation of Radioactive Wastes
15.6 Modified and Composite Cement Systems
15.7 Alternative Cementitious Systems
15.8 Cementation Technology
15.9 Acceptance Criteria
References
Bibliography
16. Immobilisation of Radioactive Waste in Bitumen
16.1 Bituminisation
16.2 Composition and Properties of Bitumen
16.3 Bituminous Materials for Waste Immobilisation
16.4 Waste Loading
16.5 Bituminisation Technique
16.6 Acceptance Criteria
16.7 Bitumen Versus Cement
Bibliography
17. Immobilisation of Radioactive Waste in Glass
17.1 Glasses and the Vitreous State
17.2 Glasses for Nuclear Waste Immobilisation
17.3 Immobilisation Mechanisms
17.4 Borosilicate Glasses
17.5 Cations in Silicate Glasses
17.6 Degree of Polymerisation
17.7 Role of Boron Oxide
17.8 Role of Intermediates and Modifiers
17.9 Difficult Elements
17.10 Selection Rules for a Nuclear Wasteform Silicate Glass
17.11 Phosphate Glasses
17.12 Glass Composite Materials
17.13 Vitrification Technology
17.14 Development of Vitrification Technologies
17.15 Calcination Processes
17.16 Cold Crucible Melters
17.17 In Situ Vitrification
17.18 Radionuclide Volatility
17.19 Acceptance Criteria
References
Bibliography
18. New Immobilising Hosts and Technologies
18.1 New Approaches
18.2 Crystalline Wasteforms
18.3 Radiation Damage
18.4 Actinide-Hosting Ceramics
18.5 Polyphase Crystalline Wasteforms: Synroc
18.6 Polyphase Wasteforms: Glass–Crystalline Composites
18.7 New Technological Approaches
18.8 Metal Matrix Immobilisation
References
Bibliography
19. Transport and Storage of Radioactive Waste
19.1 Transportation
19.2 Storage
19.3 SNF Storage
19.4 Storage Inventory
Bibliography
20. Nuclear Waste Disposal
20.1 Disposal/Storage Concepts
20.2 Retention Times
20.3 Multi-Barrier Concept
20.4 Disposal/Storage Options
20.5 Role of the EBS
20.6 Importance of NGB
20.7 Transport of Radionuclides
20.8 Disposal Experience
20.9 Acceptance Criteria
Bibliography
21. Safety and Performance Assessments
21.1 Safety Case
21.2 Safety Requirements
21.3 Safety Assessment Report
21.4 Safety Assessment Process
21.5 Cementitious Materials Performance
21.6 Bitumen Performance
21.7 Glass Performance
21.8 Glass Corrosion Mechanisms
21.9 Glass Performance in Confined Conditions (Geological Repository)
21.10 Radiation Effects
21.11 Research Laboratories
21.12 Conclusion
References
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 6th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080993935
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080993928
About the Author
Michael Ojovan
Michael I. Ojovan has been Nuclear Engineer of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), visiting Professor of Imperial College London, Associate Reader in Materials Science and Waste Immobilisation of the University of Sheffield, UK, and Leading Scientist of Radiochemistry Department of Lomonosov Moscow State University. M. Ojovan is Editorial Board Member of scientific journals: “Materials Degradation” (Nature Partner Journal), “International Journal of Corrosion”, “Science and Technology of Nuclear Installations”, “Journal of Nuclear Materials”, and Associate Editor of journal “Innovations in Corrosion and Materials Science”. He has published 12 monographs including the “Handbook of Advanced Radioactive Waste Conditioning Technologies” by Woodhead and three editions of “An Introduction to Nuclear Waste Immobilisation” by Elsevier – 2005, 2013 and 2019. He has founded and led the IAEA International Predisposal Network (IPN) and the IAEA International Project on Irradiated Graphite Processing (GRAPA). M. Ojovan is known for the connectivity-percolation theory of glass transition, Sheffield model (two-exponential equation) of viscosity of glasses and melts, condensed Rydberg matter, metallic and glass-composite materials for nuclear waste immobilisation, and self-sinking capsules to investigate Earth’ deep interior.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Materials Science and Engineering, University of Sheffield, UK
William Lee
Dr. Lee has been Co-Director of the Institute of Security Science and technology (ISST), Chair in Ceramic Science and Engineering, and President of the American Ceramic Society. Previous positions at Imperial include Director of the Centre for Nuclear Engineering, Director of the Centre for Doctoral Training in Nuclear Energy (with Cambridge and The Open Universities), and Director of the Centre for Advanced Structural Ceramics. He is a member of the Government advisory committee The Nuclear Innovation and Research Advisory Board (NIRAB), the Leverhulme Trust Panel of Advisors, the Royal Academy of Engineering International Activities Committee, and the Scientific and Environmental Advisory Board Tokamak Energy Ltd. He was from Jan 2006 to Sept 2010 Head of the Department of Materials. Bill was Deputy Chair of the Government advisory Committee on Radioactive Waste Management (CoRWM) from 2007-2013, has acted as special advisor nuclear to the House of Lords Science and Technology Committee (2013) and is an IAEA Technical Expert. He is a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, IOMMM, ACerS and the City and Guilds Institute and a Freeman of the Armourers and Brasiers livery company.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Materials, Imperial College London, UK
Reviews
"The second edition of this book is a great opportunity to learn about the state-of-the-art of radioactive waste management, both from a scientific and a technical perspective. The book is made up of 21 short, clear, nicely-illustrated chapters covering most aspects of the problem…authors are well-known scientists with broad international experience…" --MaterialsToday.com, March 2014
From first edition:
"The book is intended as an introductory text for postgraduate students and researchers in the field. In addition, it serves as an excellent source of knowledge for undergraduates (in physics, chemistry, geology, materials etc.) who require general information on nuclear waste and its immobilisation." --Dr. John Fernie, MATERIALS WORLD, May 2007