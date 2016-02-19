An Introduction to Nonlinear Boundary Value Problems, Volume 109
1st Edition
Editors: Lakshmikantham
eBook ISBN: 9780080956183
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 385
Description
A book on an advanced level that exposes the reader to the fascinating field of differential equations and provides a ready access to an up-to-date state of this art is of immense value. This book presents a variety of techniques that are employed in the theory of nonlinear boundary value problems. For example, the following are discussed:
- methods that involve differential inequalities;
- shooting and angular function techniques;
- functional analytic approaches;
- topological methods.
