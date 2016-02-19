An Introduction to Nonassociative Algebras - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123745699, 9780080873343

An Introduction to Nonassociative Algebras, Volume 22

1st Edition

Series Editors: Richard D. Schafer
eBook ISBN: 9780080873343
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 165
No. of pages:
165
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080873343

About the Series Editors

Richard D. Schafer Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

