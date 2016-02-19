An Introduction to Mining Seismology, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(Chapter Headings): Introduction. Principal Types of Mine Tremors. Seismic Waves at Short Distances. Location of Seismic Events in Mines. Optimal Planning of Seismic Networks in Mines. Selected Topics from Seismic Tomography inMines. Stress-Induced Anisotropy and the Propagation of Seismic Waves. Attenuation and Scattering of Seismic Waves. Focal Mechanism of Mine Tremors. Seismic Source Modeling. Seismic Spectra and Source Parameters. Statistical Assessment of Seismic Hazardin Mines: Statistical Prediction. Prediction and Prevention of Large Seismic Events. References. Selected Bibliography. Index.
Description
An Introduction to Mining Seismology describes comprehensively the modern methods and techniques used to monitor and study seismicity and rockbursts in mines. Key case histories from various worldwide mining districts clearly illustrate and skillfully emphasize the practical aspects of mining seismology. This text is intended as a handbook for geophysicists and mining and rock mechanics engineers working at mines. It will also serve as an essential reference tool for seismologists working at research institutions on local seismicity not necessarily induced by mining.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive description of seismicity induced by mining worldwide
- Provides information on optimum network planning and seismic event location procedures in deep mines
- Covers a broad array of topics including focal mechanism, moment tensor, and double-couple versus non-double-couple seismic events in mines
- Includes data on source parameters and scaling relations for seismic events in mines
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in seismology, mining, and rock mechanics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 399
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 24th February 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918365
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122821202
About the Editors
Renata Dmowska Editor
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA
About the Authors
Slawomir Gibowicz Author
Institute of Geophysics, Polish Academy of Sciences
Andrzej Kijko Author
Institute of Geophysics, Polish Academy of Sciences