An Introduction to Microbiology for Nurses - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780433303015, 9781483183015

An Introduction to Microbiology for Nurses

3rd Edition

Editors: N. A. Simmons
eBook ISBN: 9781483183015
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 176
Description

An Introduction to Microbiology for Nurses is an introductory text on microbiology for nurses, written in simple language and restricting those sections on the fundamentals of bacteriology (for example, the physiology of bacteria) to a minimum. Instead of presenting systematic bacteriology and describing organisms genus by genus, disease-causing bacteria are considered together in each particular part of the human body. Only the common and important infections are included.

Comprised of 16 chapters, this book begins with a historical background on bacteriology, followed by a discussion on the biology of bacteria. A classification of bacteria is then presented, and infections caused by bacteria are described. Subsequent chapters focus on body defenses against bacterial infections; killing of bacteria through disinfection and sterilization; antibacterial therapy; and collection of bacteriological specimens as part of bacteriological diagnosis. Infections of the respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract, and the nervous system are also analyzed. The final chapter is devoted to elementary parasitology.

This monograph is intended for nurses interested in learning more about microbiology and bacteriology.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Third Edition

1 A Brief History of Bacteriology

2 The Biology of Bacteria

3 The Classification of Bacteria

4 Infection

5 Body Defences Against Infection

6 Disinfection and Sterilisation

7 Antibacterial Therapy

8 The Collection of Bacteriological Specimens

9 The Pyogenic Infections

10 Chronic Bacterial Infections

11 Generalised Infections

12 Infections of the Respiratory Tract

13 Infections of the Gastro-Intestinal Tract

14 Infections of the Nervous System

15 Viruses Chlamydiae and Rickettsiae

16 Elementary Parasitology

Glossary

Index

