An Introduction to Medical Laboratory Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167930, 9781483195414

An Introduction to Medical Laboratory Technology

1st Edition

Authors: F. J. Baker R. E. Silverton Eveline D. Luckcock
eBook ISBN: 9781483195414
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1955
Page Count: 342
Description

An Introduction to Medical Laboratory Technology, Second Edition provides information pertinent to medical laboratory technology. This book discusses the importance of laboratory technology in hospital practice.

Organized into seven sections encompassing 33 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the role of the medical technologist in the diagnosis of disease by the use of certain accepted laboratory methods. This text then explains the general types of glassware that is widely used in medical laboratories. Other chapters consider the main methods of estimating the sugar content of body fluids, methods in feces and gastric analysis, and microscopical and chemical examination of urine. This book discusses as well the microscopic examination of bacteria, which necessitates making smears and hanging-drop preparations on microscope slides. The final chapter deals with some aspects of elementary physiology.

This book is a valuable resource for students and junior technicians, as well as for qualified technologists and medical students.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

Acknowledgements

Introduction

Section I General

1. General Laboratory Glassware

2. General Laboratory Apparatus

3. Elementary Glass-Blowing

4. Elementary Microscopy

Section II Chemistry

5. General Chemistry

6. Elementary Colorimetry

7. Urine

8. Blood

9. Faeces and Gastric Analysis

10. Examination of Cerebrospinal Fluid

Section III Histology

11. Fixation

12. Decalcification

13. Paraffin Wax Technique

14. Section Cutting

15. Biological Staining

16. Staining Procedures

Section IV Bacteriology

17. Introduction to Bacteriology

18. Sterilization

19. The Use of Culture Media

20. Preparation of Culture Media

21. Anaerobic Methods

22. Simple Agglutination Test

23. Routine Bacteriological Examination of Specimens

24. The Care and Maintenance of Laboratory Animals

Section V Haematology

25. Introduction to Haematology

26. Haematological Techniques

27. Colour Index and Absolute Values

Section VI Blood Transfusion Technique

28. Introduction to Blood Transfusion Techniques

29. Blood Groups

30. Blood Grouping Techniques

31. Solutions and Apparatus Used in Blood Transfusion

32. Blood Storage and Refrigeration Principles

Section VII Physiology

33. Some Aspects of Elementary Physiology

Appendix

Bibliography

Glossary

Notes

Index

Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1955
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483195414

About the Author

F. J. Baker

R. E. Silverton

Eveline D. Luckcock

