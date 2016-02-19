An Introduction to Medical Laboratory Technology
1st Edition
Description
An Introduction to Medical Laboratory Technology, Second Edition provides information pertinent to medical laboratory technology. This book discusses the importance of laboratory technology in hospital practice.
Organized into seven sections encompassing 33 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the role of the medical technologist in the diagnosis of disease by the use of certain accepted laboratory methods. This text then explains the general types of glassware that is widely used in medical laboratories. Other chapters consider the main methods of estimating the sugar content of body fluids, methods in feces and gastric analysis, and microscopical and chemical examination of urine. This book discusses as well the microscopic examination of bacteria, which necessitates making smears and hanging-drop preparations on microscope slides. The final chapter deals with some aspects of elementary physiology.
This book is a valuable resource for students and junior technicians, as well as for qualified technologists and medical students.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
Acknowledgements
Introduction
Section I General
1. General Laboratory Glassware
2. General Laboratory Apparatus
3. Elementary Glass-Blowing
4. Elementary Microscopy
Section II Chemistry
5. General Chemistry
6. Elementary Colorimetry
7. Urine
8. Blood
9. Faeces and Gastric Analysis
10. Examination of Cerebrospinal Fluid
Section III Histology
11. Fixation
12. Decalcification
13. Paraffin Wax Technique
14. Section Cutting
15. Biological Staining
16. Staining Procedures
Section IV Bacteriology
17. Introduction to Bacteriology
18. Sterilization
19. The Use of Culture Media
20. Preparation of Culture Media
21. Anaerobic Methods
22. Simple Agglutination Test
23. Routine Bacteriological Examination of Specimens
24. The Care and Maintenance of Laboratory Animals
Section V Haematology
25. Introduction to Haematology
26. Haematological Techniques
27. Colour Index and Absolute Values
Section VI Blood Transfusion Technique
28. Introduction to Blood Transfusion Techniques
29. Blood Groups
30. Blood Grouping Techniques
31. Solutions and Apparatus Used in Blood Transfusion
32. Blood Storage and Refrigeration Principles
Section VII Physiology
33. Some Aspects of Elementary Physiology
Appendix
Bibliography
Glossary
Notes
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1955
- Published:
- 1st January 1955
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195414