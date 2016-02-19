An Introduction to Mathematical Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080101828, 9781483185033

An Introduction to Mathematical Analysis

1st Edition

Authors: Robert A. Rankin
eBook ISBN: 9781483185033
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 624
Table of Contents


Preface

List of Symbols and Notations

I. Fundamental Ideas and Assumptions

1. Introduction

2. Assumptions Relating to the Field Operations

3. Assumptions Relating to the Ordering of the Real Numbers

4. Mathematical Induction

5. Upper and Lower Bounds of Sets of Real Numbers

6. Functions

II. Limits and Continuity

7. Limits of Real Functions on the Positive Integers

8. Limits of Real Functions of a Real Variable x as x Tends to Infinity

9. Elementary Topological Ideas

10. Limits of Real Functions at Finite Points

11. Continuity

12. Inverse Functions and Fractional Indices

III. Differentiability

13. Derivatives

14. General Theorems Concerning Real Functions

15. Maxima, Minima and Convexity

16. Complex Numbers and Functions

IV. Infinite Series

17. Elementary Properties of Infinite Series

18. Series with Non-Negative Terms

19. Absolute and Conditional Convergence

20. The Decimal Notation for Real Numbers

V. Functions Defined by Power Series

21. General Theory of Power Series

22. Real Power Series

23. The Exponential and Logarithmic Functions

24. The Trigonometric Functions

25. The Hyperbolic Functions

26. Complex Indices

VI. Integration

27. The Indefinite Integral

28. Interval Functions and Functions of Bounded Variation

29. The Riemann-Stieltjes Integral

30. The Riemann Integral

31. Curves

32. Area

VII. Convergence and Uniformity

33. Upper and Lower Limits and Their Applications

34. Further Convergence Tests for Infinite Series

35. Uniform Convergence

36. Improper Integrals

37. Double Series

38. Infinite Products

Hints for Solutions of Exercises

Index

Description

International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Mathematics, Volume 43: An Introduction to Mathematical Analysis discusses the various topics involved in the analysis of functions of a single real variable. The title first covers the fundamental idea and assumptions in analysis, and then proceeds to tackling the various areas in analysis, such as limits, continuity, differentiability, integration, convergence of infinite series, double series, and infinite products. The book will be most useful to undergraduate students of mathematical analysis.

Robert A. Rankin Author

